Blazers clamp down on Harden, down Rockets

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The first two times the Portland Trail Blazers met Houston met this season, Rockets guard James Harden was virtually unstoppable, scoring 44 and 45 points.

It wasn’t that way Wednesday night at the Moda Center. With guard Arron Afflalo and forward Nicolas Batum sharing primary defensive duties and the rest of the Trail Blazers providing help, Harden scored 18 points on 7-for-19 shooting in Portland’s 105-100 victory.

“The job Arron and Nic did on Harden was exceptional,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “They worked really hard to try to take away some of the things he does well. He didn’t shoot a lot of free throws. He didn’t get a lot of clean looks. Good individual defense, good team defense.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points and snared 14 rebounds to help the Blazers (42-20) move ahead of the Rockets (43-21) by percentage points into third place in the Western Conference playoff race.

Batum collected 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and center Robin Lopez chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds for Portland, which clinched the season series against Houston 2-1.

Rockets forward Corey Brewer came off the bench for 23 points, and forward Terrence Jones contributed 17 points and 12 boards.

Without injured center Dwight Howard, the Rockets are vulnerable inside. The Blazer made them pay, outrebounding them 60-40 and grabbing 16 off the offensive glass.

“They’re undersized,” Stotts said, “so we were able to take advantage of that.”

Harden had only four points in the second half on 1-for-6 shooting.

“Arron, Nico, every guy who guarded him made his looks tough,” Aldridge said. “He’s a big-time scorer, so you’re never going to stop him, but guys really competed for us on the defensive end.”

The Rockets made the Blazers sweat, though, trimming a 99-88 deficit to 101-100 after a steal and breakaway dunk by Brewer with 15.3 seconds remaining. The Rockets fouled Afflalo, who made two free throws with 12.7 seconds left to make it 103-100.

After a timeout, Brewer missed a rushed 3-point attempt. Portland guard Damian Lillard closed out the win with a pair at the line with three seconds to go.

Houston shot 41.8 percent from the field and made only 11 of 31 attempts from 3-point range.

“We weren’t very good offensively,” Houston coach Kevin McHale said. “We weren’t very efficient, and we couldn’t keep them off the glass, and that kept hurting us.”

Portland made 45.7 percent of its field-goal attempts, including 10 of 33 tries from 3-point range.

Behind Aldridge (15 points, five rebounds) and Lopez (10 points, seven boards), Portland took a 54-53 advantage into intermission. Harden scored 14 points before the break for the Rockets, who were outrebounded 31-18 in the half.

With Aldridge in foul trouble, Houston quickly took control in the third quarter, seizing a 61-54 lead. Three consecutive 3-pointers -- the last two by forward Meyers Leonard -- put the Blazers on top 68-67. Consecutive baskets by Aldridge gave Portland an 80-74 advantage heading into the final period.

The Blazers led by 11 with three minutes remaining. The Rockets came back with a 7-0 run capped by a steal and breakaway layup by Brewer to cut it to 99-95 with 1:32 to go. Afflalo sank two free throws to improve Portland’s lead to 101-95 with 51.6 seconds left.

Brewer’s 3-pointer cut the difference to 101-98 with 47 seconds remaining. Afflalo missed a 3-point attempt, but the Rockets knocked the ball out of bounds with 23.2 seconds to go. Brewer’s steal and breakaway layup made pulled Houston within one point, but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

“(The end) made me a little bit nervous,” Batum said. “We were able to close out the game, but we have to be more careful with the ball.”

NOTES: G Corey Brewer scored the Rockets’ final 17 points. ... Portland G Wesley Matthews underwent what the team termed as successful surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon. The Blazers’ coaches and players wore “With Wes” T-shirts during pregame warmups. ... Portland G Damian Lillard finished 1-for-5 on 3-point tries, but the one he sank was his 150th of the season, making him the first player in NBA history with at least 150 treys in each of his first three seasons. ... Blazers F LaMarcus Aldridge recorded his 32nd double-double of the season and his eighth in the past 10 games .... Houston C Dwight Howard missed his 20th consecutive game as he rehabs from a knee injury. The Rockets hope he will be able to return in a couple of weeks in order to play a series of games before the playoffs, “but we just don’t know much yet,” coach Kevin McHale said. “Dwight will be ready when he’s ready, and we’ll go from there.”