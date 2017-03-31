EditorsNote: adds new sixth graf with Rockets' 3-point record

Lillard leads streaking Blazers to win over Rockets

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The surging Portland Trail Blazers like the way they are playing.

And there was little to dislike Thursday night at Moda Center, where they won their season-high fifth game in a row in mostly businesslike fashion, defeating the Houston Rockets 117-107.

Portland got contributions not only from its star guard, Damian Lillard, but also from its new sensation in the middle, 7-foot center Jusuf Nurkic, and the supporting cast.

Six Blazers scored in double figures, and Portland survived 0-for-9 shooting from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.

Portland outscored Houston 12-2 over the final 2:05. The surge occurred after the Rockets erased an 11-point deficit and climbed into a 105-105 tie.

The Rockets fizzled late after making NBA history by breaking the NBA's single-season record for 3-pointers. By hitting eight on Thursday, Houston increased its total to 1,083 treys, topping the mark of 1,077 set by the Golden State Warriors last season.

Lillard, who had a game-high 31 points, said it is all about urgency now for the Blazers, who continued their drive for an NBA playoff berth.

Portland improved to 37-38 and climbed 1 1/2 games ahead of idle Denver (35-39) in their battle for the eighth and final postseason spot in the Western Conference.

"It feels like we're playing like the team we expected ourselves to be," Lillard said. "It's frustrating that we weren't playing this brand of basketball months ago, but I feel like it couldn't have come at a greater time."

Lillard added a game-high 11 assists to lead Portland to its 13th victory in the past 16 outings.

James Harden scored 30 points for Houston (51-24). Harden, who also had eight rebounds and four assists, made just 2 of 13 attempts from 3-point range and was 11 of 30 from the field.

He missed three 3-point tries and had a turnover in the final 1:50.

"I have to do a better job of closing the game out," he said. "I'll take that one to the gym."

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said his club is just not playing real well.

"I think mentally you can tell, sometimes on the defensive end we just have our ups and downs and there's not an urgency in what we're doing," D'Antoni said.

The Blazers, meanwhile, have won a season-high four in a row at home. They finished 13-3 in March, the best record in the NBA for the month and they will play five of their seven remaining games in Portland

The inside-outside tandem of Lillard and Nurkic gave Houston fits at both ends of the court. Nurkic finished with 19 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and three blocks, and he discouraged numerous Houston attempts to score around the basket.

"Nurk has a big presence at the rim," said Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu, who had 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Forward Moe Harkless hit 5 of 7 shots in an 11-point first quarter, helping the Blazers to a 32-31 lead. Lillard also scored 11 in the quarter, while Harden scored 12 for the Rockets.

In the second quarter, it was Allen Crabbe's turn to have a hot hand. The backup guard made four jump shots in a row and scored 11 points as Portland stretched its lead to 12 points, then went to halftime on top 65-56. Harden scored just three points in the quarter.

"A.C.'s offense kicked us in gear," Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

The Rockets made a couple of mini-runs in the third quarter, but Lillard and the Blazers had an answer each time.

Houston trailed 96-85 entering the final 12 minutes, but tied the score at 105-105 with 2:28 remaining.

Nurkic dunked off a low-post move to put Portland on top 107-105 with 2:05 left, and the Blazers led the rest of the way.

Harkless and Crabbe each wound up with 17 points, and starting guard CJ McCollum had 12.

Lillard became the first Blazer to score 30 or more points eight times in a calendar month. He totaled 465 points in March, the most ever by a Blazer in that month. (Clyde Drexler had 438 in March 1989).

But Lillard was most excited about seeing other Blazers join him in the productive offense.

"We're playing really complete games," he said.

NOTES: The teams hadn't met since Nov. 27, when the Rockets won 130-114 at Portland. The Blazers have been a different team since their Feb. 13 trade for C Jusuf Nurkic. "Nurkic has helped them, obviously," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "They're 19th in defense since the All-Star break, so they've shored that up a lot, and they've got a good offensive team." ... The Blazers could wind up being a tough first-round foe for Golden State or San Antonio, the only teams ahead of Houston in the West. "I'm kind of happy (about that)," D'Antoni said, with a laugh. ... G James Harden has led the Rockets in assists in all but one game this season. "The most important thing" about his play this season is "he's being a facilitator," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. ... Houston plans to rest C Nene Friday night at Golden State. ... The Rockets are without F Ryan Anderson (sprained ankle) for the rest of the regular season.