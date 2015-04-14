Rockets handle Hornets, tie for Southwest lead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- James Harden put up the biggest numbers, as usual.

However, the Houston Rockets’ 100-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night was clearly a team effort.

Six teammates joined Harden in double figures, and it was the play of the second unit that provided the spark in both halves as the Rockets moved back into a tie for first place in the Southwest Division.

Harden, who finished with 29 points thanks to 14-of-16 shooting from the free-throw line, said he thought that the Rockets’ depth would pay dividends going into the playoffs.

“Definitely, balance is key,” Harden said. “Everybody has confidence the last few games going into the postseason, so when the postseason starts, everybody will go right into it. When we move the basketball, everybody gets shots, we’re happy on offense, then defensively we turn it up.”

The win moved the Rockets to 55-26, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the Southwest Division lead going into Wednesday’s regular-season home finale against the Utah Jazz. The Memphis Grizzlies, who played at Golden State late Monday, went into Monday’s action 54-26.

The Rockets could wind up anywhere from the second to the sixth Western Conference playoff seed.

“We’ve been saying it’s one game at a time,” Houston guard Corey Brewer said. “It’s true, actually. We won this game, and now we’ve just got to come out and beat Utah. We’re not even looking at the standings right now. You play all year and you’re going to be seeded where you’re going to be seeded. It doesn’t matter whether you’re the third seed, second seed or sixth seed, you’re going to have to beat some good teams.”

Brewer was part of the bench brigade Monday night, scoring 11 points. The Rockets also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from reserve forward Josh Smith, and 10 points from center Clint Capela, who received 17 minutes because coach Kevin McHale chose to rest center Dwight Howard.

The Rockets also got 13 points from guard Jason Terry, 11 from forward Trevor Ariza, and 10 points and 11 rebounds from forward Terrence Jones.

McHale lauded the bench.

“I thought the start of the second quarter and the fourth quarter, those guys really had a lot of energy, and we played well,” McHale said. “They found some rhythm together. It seems like Clint had some really good minutes, and Pablo (Prigioni), and Josh played really well, and TJ had a really good second half. A lot of activity in the second half.”

Houston shot just 41.2 percent, with Harden going 7-for-20. The Rockets were just 9-for-35 (25.7 percent) from 3-point range, but they made 12 more free throws than the Hornets, going 21-for-26 to Charlotte’s 9-for-17.

“The difference was free throws,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “I thought those guys did a good job on Harden, which is his strength. I mean, he gets to the free-throw line so much, especially in that one part where they pulled ahead.”

Guard Brian Roberts came off the bench to lead the Hornets with 23 points. Guard Jeffery Taylor scored 16, guard Troy Daniels 15, and forward Marvin Williams 12. Starting guards Kemba Walker and Gerald Henderson combined for only six points on 3-of-20 shooting.

The Hornets were without center Al Jefferson (right knee soreness), forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (left ankle sprain), forward Cody Zeller (right shoulder soreness), guard Lance Stephenson (right toe sprain) and guard P.J. Hairston (right knee sprain). Guard Mo Williams was given the night off to rest.

The Hornets (33-48) lost their fifth consecutive game. They were eliminated from the playoff race with losses at Atlanta on Friday and at Detroit on Sunday.

“I‘m disappointed,” Clifford said. “They’re disappointed. I‘m disappointed for the fans. I am. I don’t want this to look like a team that didn’t care, because that’s anything but true. I‘m the expert on this team. I‘m the guy that watches it every day. I know this league and these guys have done a good job. We came up short, but they’ve done a good job.”

NOTES: The Rockets won their ninth straight against Charlotte over the past five seasons. Charlotte’s last win in the series came in November 2010. ... Both teams were playing the second night of back-to-backs. The Rockets beat New Orleans 121-114 at home Sunday, and the Hornets lost at Detroit 116-77. ... The Hornets’ 39-point loss at Detroit matched their worst loss of the season. They lost 129-90 at Cleveland on Jan. 23. ... The Rockets were also without G Patrick Beverley (left wrist surgery) and C Donatas Motiejunas (lower back surgery). ... The Hornets finished with 11 sellouts at Time Warner Cable Arena this season, which is one more than the last three seasons combined. Attendance was up more than 2,000 per game this season, with the Hornets jumping from 25th in the league last season to 18th this year. ... Charlotte closes out the season Wednesday at Toronto. All five injured Hornets already were ruled out for that game.