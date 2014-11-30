Rockets 117, Bucks 103: James Harden made his first four 3-point attempts and finished with 34 points to help Houston snap Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak.

Harden made 12-of-13 free throws while also recording eight assists and four steals for the Rockets, who improved to 7-1 on the road and 6-0 overall against Eastern Conference opponents. Donatas Motiejunas scored 20 points and Jason Terry also made four 3-pointers and scored 18 in his first start of the season to help shorthanded Houston rebound from a 17-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at home Friday night.

Jabari Parker made 13 free throws while recording 19 points to lead the Bucks. Ersan Ilyasova had 18 points in 24 minutes off the bench and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 for Milwaukee, which was 31-of-35 from the line.

Houston took its largest lead of the first half on Harden’s 3-pointer with 58 seconds left before Antetokounmpo threw down a dunk to pull Milwaukee within 53-46 at halftime. Harden opened the third quarter with a basket and an assist to Motiejunas to push the lead into double digits for the first time.

Harden’s four-point play made it 68-52 near the midway point of the period and he had eight straight Rockets points to close out the third and put Houston up 85-72. Terry’s triple highlighted an 8-2 spurt that turned it into a 95-78 margin early in the fourth and the Bucks never got closer than 13 down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston played its fifth straight game without star C Dwight Howard (knee) and also continued to miss PG Patrick Beverley (hamstring) and F Terrence Jones (leg). PG Isaiah Canaan, who sprained an ankle Friday, also did not make the trip. ... Bucks C John Henson (foot) missed his third game in a row. ... Harden, Antetokounmpo and Bucks C Larry Sanders were each given technical fouls after a confrontation following an offensive foul on Harden with 3:18 left.