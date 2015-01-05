Preview: Rockets at Bulls

Derrick Rose is going through a dry spell in which his shot won’t fall as the Chicago Bulls host the Houston Rockets on Monday. Rose is just 19-of-78 from the field – including 2-of-19 from 3-point range – over the past four contests as he continues to struggle to find his past MVP form. A current MVP candidate plays for the Rockets as guard James Harden leads the NBA with a 27.2 scoring average and also contributes 6.6 assists and six rebounds per game.

Houston has been on both sides of blowouts in its last two games, losing by 28 points at New Orleans on Friday before bouncing back the following night for a 36-point trouncing of the Miami Heat. “We felt we were embarrassed,” forward Trevor Ariza told reporters in reference to the loss to the Pelicans. “We know that we’re a better team than what we showed. (Saturday) we needed to try to change things around and the best way to do that is to step it up on the defensive end and we did that.” The Bulls are playing the fourth contest of a five-game homestand and are hopeful leading scorer Jimmy Butler (bereavement leave) will be back after missing Saturday’s overtime victory over the Boston Celtics.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (23-10): Center Dwight Howard emerged from a stretch of three straight mediocre games to produce 23 points and 13 rebounds in the rout of Miami. Howard averaged 12 points and six rebounds during the unproductive span, and Houston lost two of the games before he was a dominant figure against the Heat. “At lot of teams, once I get the ball down, they collapse in the paint,” Howard told reporters of his success against Miami. “I was able to pull it out and just re-post and get deeper position.”

ABOUT THE BULLS (24-10): Power forward Pau Gasol has been rejuvenated by joining Chicago and he displayed it again when he had 29 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots against Boston to raise his season averages to 18 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Gasol has 17 double-doubles and has silenced skeptics claiming that his best basketball was behind him. “I’m a competitor and you always have to hope for the best and be positive and optimistic,” Gasol told reporters. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, I didn’t know how I was going to feel, how I was going to fit in, but I knew I was going to try and do my very best to provide everything that I got to this team and give us the best chance we have to win a title.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston has won four of the past five meetings.

2. Chicago SF Mike Dunleavy (ankle) could miss his second straight game.

3. Rockets F Josh Smith scored 12 points against Miami to end a streak of four straight single-digit outings.

PREDICTION: Rockets 103, Bulls 99