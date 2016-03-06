Butler’s return helps Bulls outlast Rockets

CHICAGO -- A month-long absence did nothing to diminish Jimmy Butler’s confidence as the emotional leader of the Chicago Bulls.

“My teammates were telling me to keep doing what I had been doing,” said Butler, who played his first game since injuring his left knee on Feb. 5. “Even though I was out, when I came in, (they told me) to keep attacking and keep being aggressive.”

Butler followed instructions. He scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in his return, and the Bulls held on for a 108-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Pau Gasol scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to post his 35th double-double of the season. Derrick Rose scored 17 points as Chicago (31-30) snapped a four-game losing streak.

“Every game for us is a playoff game, if we really want to make the playoffs, and I think guys do,” said Rose, who added nine assists. “We’ve just got to come out and keep giving this effort.”

James Harden led the Rockets with 36 points on 10-for-26 shooting. Corey Brewer added 12 points off the bench. Dwight Howard missed six of nine shots from the field and finished with eight points.

Houston (30-32) lost for the third time in the past four games and fell to 13-18 on the road. The Rockets fell behind by 12 points in the first quarter and trailed for most of the game.

“It’s difficult to always climb uphill,” Houston coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We’ve got to do better to start games. We’ve got to be better in the first quarter. Put some pressure on them to have to chase us.”

Instead, the Bulls applied most of the pressure, particularly on defense. Houston shot 40.2 percent (35 of 87) from the field and 25.7 percent (nine of 35) from beyond the arc. Chicago shot 45.6 percent (36 of 79) from the field and 42.9 percent (nine of 21) from three-point range.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Butler’s return provided a boost on both ends of the court.

“You see the impact Jimmy has because of his ability to make life difficult for the elite wing players in this league,” Hoiberg said.

Nikola Mirotic and Rose combined for three straight 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter. The 9-0 run gave the Bulls a 17-point lead with 9:58 remaining in the game. The Rockets rallied to cut the deficit to 104-100 in the final minute before Gasol extended the lead with free throws.

“It was a good game overall, and a good win for us - much needed,” Gasol said. “We need everyone to be able to make a push. We’ve got to play with the same type of energy and competitiveness as we did tonight, and go after every single one.”

The Bulls entered the fourth quarter with an 83-75 advantage. Harden scored 14 points during the third quarter to keep Houston in contention, but he picked up his fifth foul late in the quarter.

Chicago led 55-43 at halftime after closing the second quarter on a 19-4 run. The Rockets missed all 11 attempts from beyond the arc during the first half.

A 17-4 run helped Chicago seize a 29-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. Gasol lobbed an alley-oop pass to Butler for a one-handed slam dunk as the Bulls established an early edge.

Rockets guard Patrick Beverley said he and his teammates needed to play together on defense.

“We know it is not a perfect game all the time,” Beverley said. “We understand that. But like everyone says, the more stops you get, the more points you get in transition. So we just need to lay our heads on that and try to do it consistently through a whole game. I think that is the challenge for this team.”

NOTES: Bulls SG Jimmy Butler returned to the starting lineup after missing 11 games because of a left knee strain. Chicago went 3-8 during Butler’s absence. ... Before Saturday’s game, Houston recalled F Sam Dekker, F Montrezl Harrell and G/F K.J. McDaniels from Rio Grande Valley of the NBA Development League. ... Bulls F Nikola Mirotic scored seven points in his first game since Jan. 25. Mirotic missed 16 games as he recovered from surgeries to remove his appendix and a hematoma. ... Rockets F Michael Beasley wore No. 8 and made his team debut one day after signing with the team. Beasley, who was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2008, recently finished playing a season in the Chinese Basketball Association. ... Bulls F Taj Gibson returned to the starting lineup after missing one game because of an injured right hamstring.