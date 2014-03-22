Preview: Rockets at Cavaliers

The Houston Rockets did not need Dwight Howard to run up high point totals in back-to-back wins at home. The Rockets will attempt to bring that high-scoring attack out on the road with or without Howard when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Howard sat out the last two games with an ankle injury and remains day-to-day as Houston tries to track down the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

The Cavaliers are losers of three straight and seven of their last nine as the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference grows further away. Cleveland’s latest skid has come without the services of All-Star Kyrie Irving, who suffered a strained biceps tendon in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss at the Los Angeles Clippers and has missed the last two games. The Cavaliers have been limited to an average of 90.3 points in the last three games while the Rockets are putting up 126.5 in their last two contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (46-22): Omer Asik totaled 24 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in two games starting in place of Howard but Houston’s high point totals have had more to do with an offense that has racked up a total of 67 assists in the two contests. The surge comes on the heels of a three-game losing streak in which the Rockets averaged just 96.3 points. “It feels really good just to get back on the horse and see the ball go through the rim,” Chandler Parsons told reporters. “It’s huge … In a season of 82 games, you’re going to have your ups and downs. You’ve just got to stay confident and know that your teammates believe in you and your coaches believe in you.”

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (26-43): Cleveland is six games behind the eight-place Atlanta Hawks in the East with 13 games to play and could be without Irving the rest of the way. “It’s tough but it happens to everybody,” Jarrett Jack told reporters of the team’s injuries. “The injury bug is never an excuse. Everyone has to deal with it an we have to step up and be ready to make plays and take on the challenge.” Dion Waiters stepped up with 30 points in a 102-95 loss to the Oklahoma City on Thursday while starting in Irving’s spot.

1. The Rockets have taken three straight and five of six in the series. Including a 106-92 home victory on Feb. 1.

2. The Cavaliers signed G Seth Curry to a 10-day contract.

3. Cleveland F Luol Deng (ankle) has missed the last two games and is questionable for Saturday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Rockets 115, Cavaliers 101