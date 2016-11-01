Preview: Rockets at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear intent on defending their NBA title and look to remain undefeated when they host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Cleveland defeated the Orlando Magic in the opener of a three-game homestand on Saturday and is looking to improve to 4-0.

Star small forward LeBron James is averaging 21 points, 10 assists and 8.3 rebounds over the first three games despite not scoring more than 23 points in any of the contests. The other two members of Cleveland's "Big Three" are also off to a good start as point guard Kyrie Irving is averaging 25 points and power forward Kevin Love is averaging 20 points and nine rebounds. Houston is opening a five-game road trip that wraps up on Nov. 9 against the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets played sound defense and allowed an average of 95 points in back-to-back wins over the Dallas Mavericks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, ROOT (Houston), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (2-1): There were tons of questions regarding whether offensive-minded coach Mike D'Antoni could get the troops to play solid defense and the victories over Dallas displayed that it is possible. "It just shows you how much we're committed to winning," D'Antoni told reporters. "And they are, and we'll fix the offense and if we keep the defense right there, then we have a chance to be really good." Standout guard James Harden had 28 points despite tweaking an ankle in Sunday's 93-92 victory over Dallas and is averaging 29.3 points, 10.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (3-0): Shooting guard J.R. Smith made four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point effort against Orlando after struggling in his first two games. Smith missed most of the preseason before signing a four-year, $72 million deal and was certainly rusty and out of rhythm when he went just 6-of-21 shooting over the first two contests. "J.R. is the lifeblood of our team," Love said. "It wouldn't run like it does without J.R."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won seven of the past eight meetings.

2. Houston F Trevor Ariza scored 27 points in one contest -- and 11 total in the other two.

3. Cleveland F Channing Frye will miss his third straight game following the death of his mother.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 116, Rockets 108