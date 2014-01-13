Preview: Rockets at Celtics

The Boston Celtics return home after a winless five-game road trip and look to halt an eight-game skid when they visit the Houston Rockets on Monday. Boston has won just one of its last 12 games and has faded toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference in Brad Stevens’ first year as coach. Houston has won three of its last four games after posting a 114-107 road win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday to improve to 9-9 away from home.

The Rockets reside in sixth place in the tough Western Conference and continue to display they will be a bona fide playoff threat. Center Dwight Howard has fit in nicely with star guard James Harden without any of the drama Howard experienced while playing with Kobe Bryant for one season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Harden is averaging 32.6 points over the last five games, including two outings of 38 points and another of 37.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (24-14): Second-year forward Terrence Jones is emerging and providing a big boost in the frontcourt. Jones began receiving more playing time when Omer Asik fell out of favor and his development has led to four double-doubles over the past nine games. He had 19 points and a career-high 17 rebounds against Washington in his latest strong outing. Jones scored a career-best 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting and also grabbed nine rebounds in Houston’s win over Boston earlier this season.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (13-25): Forward Jared Sullinger has shown signs of breaking out of a slump by averaging 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds with back-to-back double-doubles over the past two games. Sullinger played a total of 45 minutes in a three-game span as his play declined before coming to life again in the last two games. Kris Humphries has been receiving more minutes due to Sullinger’s shaky play but that figures to change once Sullinger shows he’s fully back on his game. The second-year pro is averaging 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won five of the last seven meetings, including a convincing 109-85 victory over Nov. 19.

2. The Celtics are 3-13 against Western Conference foes.

3. Houston F Chandler Parsons (hamstring, knee) hopes to return after missing three straight games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 114, Celtics 103