Preview: Rockets at Celtics

Houston center Dwight Howard will miss his third consecutive contest due to a troublesome right knee when the Rockets visit the Boston Celtics on Friday. Howard underwent an MRI exam Wednesday, and the team said he is suffering from edema, an ailment in which fluid builds in body tissues. Houston has won three consecutive games while Boston has lost 10 of its last 15 games after falling 110-98 at Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Celtics are 12 games below .500 but still in the playoff chase in the weak Eastern Conference as they enter a stretch in which five of their next seven games are at home. The Rockets registered a 99-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday by forcing a season-high 24 turnovers and receiving 47 bench points. Star guard James Harden scored only 17 points after averaging 37 points over the previous four contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (32-14): Forward Terrence Jones returned from a nerve condition in his left leg to score 10 points in 21 minutes against Dallas after missing the previous 41 games. The third-year pro averaged 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds last season, so Houston is eager to get him back in the mix over the second half of the season. “For a while, they weren’t sure he was going to come back,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale told reporters. “He was really happy; he’s a great young man. It was really fun to see him out there playing with that big smile on his face.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (16-28): Boston went 3-3 on a six-game road trip, but it had a disappointing feel to it with the weak Timbervolwes winning by double digits in the finale. “I don’t care what our situation is with regard to new members, roster flux, all that stuff,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “You shoot to be as good as you can every single night, and when you don’t play to that standard, you’re disappointed.” Swingman Evan Turner continues to play through a thumb injury and has scored in double digits in six of the last seven games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston has won seven of the last nine meetings, including a 104-90 victory Nov. 1.

2. Boston F/C Kelly Olynyk (ankle) will miss his fifth straight game and may not return before the All-Star break.

3. Rockets F Josh Smith is averaging 14.3 points and made 19-of-34 shots from the field over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 121, Celtics 106