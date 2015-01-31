Sluggish Rockets hold off Celtics

BOSTON -- Kevin McHale knew his Houston Rockets had just dodged a bullet.

“We found a way to grind it out when our offense was actually really bad,” McHale, the Houston coach and former Celtics great said after the Rockets, playing without injured center Dwight Howard, blew almost all of a 19-point first-half lead but held on for a 93-87 win over Boston on Friday night.

“We made mistakes on defense, but we found a way to grind it out. Sometimes in this league that happens.”

Ahead by 18 at the half, the Rockets scored nine points in the third quarter and saw the Celtics twice close to three. But Houston, led by big man Donatas Motiejunas, held on for its fourth straight win.

Howard has played only 8 1/2 minutes in the first of the four games in the streak before going down with knee edema.

”We just played bad, made bad decisions,“ said McHale, whose team trailed only 2-0. ”Couldn’t throw the ball to the post, had open guys and we couldn’t throw to them.

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Celtics

“We played beautiful basketball for the first 21 minutes of the game and then, for whatever reason, I told the guys, we just completely changed how we played.”

The Celtics, coming off a 3-3 trip west, were the opposite. They were flat in the first half and then turned it up.

“I thought they played well in the first half and we played poorly,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “The second half was probably as good a half of defense as we’ve played all year. To hold that team to 33 points is good and six or eight of those were free throws, so you felt like you were guarding and making it difficult.”

Motiejunas scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the Rockets (33-14) survive on a night MVP candidate James Harden went 4 of 21 from the floor. The star guard finished with 14 points but did have seven assists and six rebounds.

Motiejunas was the difference, scoring nine of his team’s first 11 points and playing well throughout.

“His size (7 feet), first and foremost, was a problem -- you could see it right out of the gate,” said Stevens, who also talked about the big man’s “skill set.”

Motiejunas downplayed his contribution, saying, “I don’t really think about myself or me as important -- we won as a team.”

Boston forward Jared Sullinger, who suffered through a 4-of-14 night from the floor, missed three 3-pointers in the closing minutes, two of them badly.

Still, the Celtics, down by seven with 4:43 left, managed to get it to three again with 27 seconds remaining. Forward Corey Brewer hit two free throws with 21.1 seconds left and Harden grabbed a rebound, was fouled and hit one at the line with 9.1 on the clock.

Forward Josh Smith, who was with the Detroit Pistons the last time he was in town, came off the bench with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets.

“We grinded it out,” he said. “They made a big push in the second half and we didn’t waver. We were still confident in what we had to do and we made more plays down the stretch.”

Guard Marcus Thornton, also coming off the bench, led the Boston charge, finishing with 17 points (4 of 6 on 3-pointers) and seven rebounds. Forward Brandon Bass led the starters with 17 points and eight boards.

“We played aggressively in the second half,” Thornton said. “It’s easy to play when you’re down 20 ... that’s what it was, a tale of two halves.”

Forward Tayshaun Prince, making his home debut with his new team, had 13 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Boston’s starting backcourt of Avery Bradley and Evan Turner combined to go 5 of 22 from the floor, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

NOTES: With C Dwight Howard still out because of a knee problem, Houston coach Kevin McHale said before the game, “We won’t have Dwight for a while, I‘m sure, so we’re going to just have to go out there and play.” ... Celtics coach Brad Stevens, asked pregame about Rockets G James Harden, said, “I think he’s in the discussion of the super superstars. When you talk about a guy that you don’t want to see with the ball late in the game, he’s one.” ... Celtics F Kelly Olynyk missed his fifth straight game with an ankle sprain. ... McHale, the former Celtics great, said, “It’s nice to come back -- come back in a snowstorm. The streets get smaller, baby, I’ll tell you that. It took the bus about an hour to get from Storrow Drive to our hotel. I was like, ‘I remember that.'” ... The Rockets are at Detroit on Saturday night and the Celtics host the Miami Heat on Sunday, 5 1/2 hours before the Super Bowl kickoff.