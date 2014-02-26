Preview: Rockets at Clippers

James Harden has proven he’s one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA and the Houston star has quite an act to follow up when the Rockets visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Harden scored a season-high 43 points and also had eight assists and three steals despite sitting out the fourth quarter as Houston thrashed the lowly Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Los Angeles also has a hot scorer in Jamal Crawford, who has strung together eight straight 20-point outings.

Crawford made seven 3-pointers while scoring 24 points in Monday’s 123-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, one day after he poured in 36 points in a 125-117 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Crawford is averaging 25.8 points during his hot stretch while knocking down 28 3-pointers. The Rockets have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 3-1 entering the finale of a five-game road trip. Harden scored Houston’s final 18 points of the first quarter in the easy 129-103 win over the Kings while falling three points shy of his career high.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Houston, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (39-18): Harden joins Hakeem Olajuwon (1996) and Clyde Drexler (1995) as the only Houston players with at least 43 points, eight assists and three steals in the same game over the past 25 years. Afterward, he was more interested in discussing what the win meant to the team than dissecting his personal exploits. “Those are the type of wins that we need, especially late in the season, to lock down and focus,” Harden said. The All-Star guard is averaging 33.8 points over the last five games and has scored 35 or more points in three of them.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (39-20): Forward Glen Davis will make his debut with the team after reaching buyout terms with the Orlando Magic late last week and signing with Los Angeles. The presence of Doc Rivers, who coached Davis in Boston, and point guard Chris Paul were pivotal factors in the decision, and Paul is looking forward to seeing what Davis can add to the team. “I think ‘Big Baby’ is going to bring energy, excitement and passion,” Paul told reporters. “Obviously, I know him a little bit better than some of the other guys and I’m just excited about him. He’s a great personality and competitor.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers are 2-0 against the Rockets this season and have won the last five home meetings.

2. Rockets C Dwight Howard briefly left the game against the Kings with knee soreness but insisted he will play against the Clippers.

3. Los Angeles PF Blake Griffin scored 22 points against the Pelicans to increase his streak of consecutive 20-point outings to 18.

PREDICTION: Clippers 122, Rockets 118