Preview: Rockets at Clippers

It appears Los Angeles point guard Chris Paul will again be on the sidelines when the Clippers host the Houston Rockets in Friday’s Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. Paul missed the first two games of the series due to a hamstring injury he suffered the Game 7 of the first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs.

Houston tied the series at one game apiece with Wednesday’s 115-109 victory as it set franchise playoff records for free throws made (42) and attempted (64) and received 32 points from star guard James Harden. “I knew my team was battling extremely hard and, basically, it was up to me to go out there and push us forward,” Harden told reporters. The Clippers continue to get big outings from power forward Blake Griffin, who had 34 points and 15 rebounds in Game 2 for his ninth straight double-double of the postseason. “It definitely feels like we let one get away,” Griffin told reporters. “We came here to win two but we’ve got to protect home court now. We can’t hang our heads.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE ROCKETS: Center Dwight Howard has played like the dominant star he once was in the first two games and contributed 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in Game 2. His knee injury is now behind him and he is averaging 23 points, 13 rebounds and 4.5 blocks while making 17-of-24 field-goal attempts. “At this point, it’s win or go home,” Howard told reporters. “You have to continue to play hard and you get through whatever. It is going to be tough out there every night. Every possession counts.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Coach Doc Rivers expects Paul to return at some point in the series but it doesn’t seem like Friday is even remotely possible since Paul has yet to resume running. “It’s really tough, especially with the way that I play, there’s only way I know how to play,” Paul told reporters. “It’s one of those things where you don’t want to make it worse than it already is.” Austin Rivers has started at the point in Paul’s absence and is averaging 13.5 points and 2.5 assists in the series.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rockets SF Trevor Ariza recorded a double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds) in Game 2.

2. Los Angeles SG Jamal Crawford is averaging 20 points in the series but is just 14-of-40 from the field.

3. Houston G Corey Brewer was fined $5,000 by the NBA on Thursday for flopping in Game 2.

PREDICTION: Clippers 105, Rockets 104