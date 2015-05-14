Preview: Rockets at Clippers

The Houston Rockets staved off elimination and now look to tie the best-of-7 Western Conference semifinals against Los Angeles when they visit the Clippers in Thursday’s Game 6. After losing back-to-back games by an average of 29 points, Houston rolled to a 124-103 win on Tuesday to cut Los Angeles’ series lead to 3-2.

Star guard James Harden turned in his top performance of the series with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to notch Houston’s first playoff triple-double since Steve Francis recorded one in 2004. The victory helped revive the Rockets, and their confidence was flowing after delivering such a stellar showing. “The tremendous motivating factor for us is we don’t want our season to end and we realize that we can focus in on just one game,” veteran guard Jason Terry told reporters. “One game only and get the win. Then we will be back in the friendly confines of the Toyota Center.” The Clippers, who are vying for their first trip to the Western Conference finals, had only three fast-break points in Game 5 after totaling 45 in back-to-back blowout victories.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE ROCKETS: Houston didn’t appear to have much fight left after losing Games 3 and 4, but Harden, forward Trevor Ariza (22 points, eight rebounds) and center Dwight Howard (20 points, 15 rebounds) proved to be a formidable trio with elimination staring them in the eyes. Harden was bothered by the flu but still drove the lane with ease and distributed the ball generously as the Rockets dictated the flow of the game. “We played our tempo and to our pace,” guard Corey Brewer told reporters. “We didn’t want to go home. We’re trying to play it one game at a time.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Los Angeles missed an opportunity to close out the series and now feels pressure to wrap it up at home. “You look at, statistically, Game 7s on the road – nobody wants to put themselves in that position,” Griffin told reporters. “If we don’t have a sense of urgency going home after already losing a game, then we’ll be in trouble.” Griffin continued his outstanding series with 30 points and 16 rebounds while point guard Chris Paul (22 points, 10 assists) is showing little signs of hamstring issues.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston has lost nine of its last 10 road games against the Clippers.

2. Los Angeles PG Austin Rivers (hip) is expected to play after being injured in Game 5.

3. Rockets SG Corey Brewer had his best outing of the series with 15 points in Game 5.

PREDICTION: Clippers 124, Rockets 117