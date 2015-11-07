Preview: Rockets at Clippers

The Houston Rockets ended Los Angeles’ season with a stunning comeback in the second round of the playoffs last May and look to post another win over the host Clippers on Saturday. Los Angeles led the Western Conference series 3-1 before the Rockets won the final three games - including rallying from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to win Game 6.

The Clippers may be downplaying the importance on the eve of the matchup but they haven’t forgotten the monumental playoff collapse. “I wasn’t really like tormented by it, but I think about it,” power forward Blake Griffin told reporters. “Just like every other year when you lose in the playoffs, you think about it. Maybe I thought about it a little bit longer, but at the end of the day I moved on.” The Rockets held out center Dwight Howard (back) on the front end of the back-to-back while notching a 116-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Star guard James Harden erupted with season highs of 43 points and 13 assists as Houston won its third straight after an 0-3 start.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (3-3): After a slow start, Harden is averaging 36 points over the past three games and is suddenly averaging 27 for the campaign. He was 13-of-23 shooting against the Kings after shooting below 30 percent in four of his first five games and has shot 33 free throws (making 27) over the past two contests. “I’ve tried to be patient, and take what the defenses have been giving me,” Harden said after the victory over the Kings. “I’ve been trying to find something, anything.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (4-1): Point guard Chris Paul (groin) didn’t practice Friday but is listed as probable after being injured in the final seconds of Wednesday’s loss to Golden State. He was enjoying his best game of the season - 24 points, nine assists and three steals - prior to the injury and asserted afterward that he would be in the lineup against Houston. Paul is averaging 17 points and 8.2 assists through five games and Austin Rivers is in line to receive more playing time if Paul is limited.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won the past two regular-season meetings after losing the previous six.

2. Griffin is averaging 28.2 points and 9.4 rebounds and has two 30-point outings and three double-doubles.

3. Houston PG Patrick Beverley (concussion) will sit out for the second straight night.

PREDICTION: Clippers 123, Rockets 121