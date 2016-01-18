Preview: Rockets at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers saw their 10-game winning streak halted and attempt to start a new one when they host the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Clippers certainly would like to change their fortunes against the Rockets, who ousted Los Angeles from the playoffs last season and have won the first two meetings this season.

The Clippers remain without power forward Blake Griffin (quadriceps) and also didn’t have center DeAndre Jordan (pneumonia) when they suffered a 110-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Jordan has missed two straight games because of the illness and it will be determined Monday whether or not he can return to the lineup. Houston is in the midst of its best stretch of the season with six wins in seven games after rolling to a 112-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Guard James Harden rebounded from a poor effort in Friday’s loss to Cleveland — 11 points on 2-of-10 shooting — to score 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting against the Lakers.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (22-20): Center Dwight Howard has helped fuel Houston’s recent strong play with solid contributions and had 14 points and 15 rebounds Sunday for his ninth straight double-double. “We attacked the basket,” Howard said afterward. “When we attack, we make things happen. We have to continue to do a better job of attacking and putting teams on their heels.” Howard is averaging 18.9 points and 13.4 rebounds and shooting 64.9 percent from the field during his run of double-doubles.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (26-14): Los Angeles’ winning streak ended due to some soft defense as Sacramento set the tone for its victory with 64 first-half points. The Clippers allow an average of 100.3 points per game and gave up fewer than 100 seven times during the 10-game streak. “We know what we need to stick to every single night,” backup guard Austin Rivers told reporters. “Before, I think we were just guessing, trying to figure it out. Now, we’re comfortable with each other, communication’s stronger. I think those are the biggest steps we’ve taken on defense. We hold each other accountable. When you do that, everybody’s locked in.”

1. The Rockets have won the past four regular-season meetings.

2. Houston PG Patrick Beverley (ankle) sat out against the Lakers and is questionable for Monday’s tilt.

3. Los Angeles journeyman C Cole Aldrich is averaging 19 points and 8.5 rebounds while starting twice in place of Jordan.

PREDICTION: Clippers 108, Rockets 107