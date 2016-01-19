Clippers finally subdue Rockets in OT

LOS ANGELES -- As the Los Angeles Clippers’ frustrations grew over five consecutive losses to the Houston Rockets, J.J. Redick figured it was a good time to take matters into his own hands.

Redick scored a career-high 40 points and tied a franchise mark with nine 3-pointers, helping the Clippers hold on for a 140-132 overtime victory over the Rockets on Monday night at Staples Center.

“I take every loss personally,” said Redick, who was 11-for-19 from the floor overall, 9-for-12 from long range and 9-for-9 on free throws, six of those coming in the final minute of regulation. “I don’t think anyone likes to lose. But the frustration stemming back from last season, they beat us pretty good. I felt like they had our number, or have or number or whatever. But this was a great win for us.”

The Clippers (27-14) still can taste the sour ending after blowing a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals and losing to the Rockets in seven games last year. They also dropped the initial two meetings between the clubs this season before topping the Rockets on Monday.

Redick tied Caron Butler’s 3-pointer mark set in November 2012 against the Charlotte Hornets. Redick’s big night allowed the Clippers to break the club record for treys made, as the team connected on 22 of 37 attempts (59.5 percent).

“They were just hot, they were making tough shots,” said Rockets guard James Harden, who finished with 20 points on 5-of-12 shooting and converted only two of seven 3-pointers. “It wasn’t just one person, it was three or four players.”

Clippers point guard Chris Paul, who made five 3-pointers, had 28 points, 12 assists and six rebounds.

Los Angeles guard Jamal Crawford scored 17 points, and center DeAndre Jordan, who returned after missing two games with pneumonia, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Center Dwight Howard had 36 points and 26 rebounds to lead Houston (22-21).

The Rockets trailed by 14 points entering the fourth quarter before finishing the game to overtime.

“It was a (great) effort from our guys, there is no doubt about that,” Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “The position we were in, down that big, we could have very easily packed it in, but we didn‘t.”

Houston guard Marcus Thornton, who scored 23 points, hit a 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left in regulation to force the extra session. Paul misfired on a jumper with 3.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back threes by Crawford and Redick boosted Los Angeles to a 128-122 cushion with 3:40 left in overtime, and the Rockets never recovered.

The Clippers held a 94-80 advantage at the end of the third quarter before the Rockets rallied in the final period with a 42-28 edge despite Harden failing to score in the quarter.

A layup by forward Trevor Ariza reduced the Clippers’ lead to 116-114 with 18.9 seconds remaining in regulation. However, two free throws by Redick increased the margin back to four with 16.4 seconds left.

Thornton buried a trey with 14.4 seconds left to cut the deficit to one before two more Redick free throws gave Los Angeles a 120-117 advantage with 13.3 seconds remaining.

Two foul shots by Ariza cut the lead to one again before Redick made two more to put the Clippers up 122-119 with 10.2 seconds to go, setting up Thornton’s bucket.

“We gave up a 14-point lead with four minutes left,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “It was our doing, but the way we played the last five minutes of the game, we were running the clock out on offense, we were not getting back on defense, we did not match up on defense, we allowed them to get back in the game.”

Redick also took sole possession of fourth on the franchise’s list of most made 3-point field goals with 376. Corey Maggette had 367.

The Rockets got back guard Patrick Beverley, who missed Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left ankle sprain. Beverley went scoreless in 16 minutes, leaving the contest in the third quarter after apparently re-injuring the ankle. He did not return.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers expressed mixed emotions about the NBA using the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a platform for a slate of games, but added the attention it generates is definitely a positive. Rivers also said King should be celebrated as an American icon instead of just as a black civil rights leader. “I think when people think about Martin Luther King, they just think race relations and I don’t think they understand that he really was fighting for human rights so much, just as (Mahatma) Gandhi did it in a non-violent way.” ... The Rockets host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, while the Clippers kick off a five-game road swing at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.