Harden scores career-high 53 as Rockets defeat Knicks

HOUSTON -- Rockets guard James Harden has made a sincere habit of deflective praise and acknowledging his teammates at most every turn this season, but in the aftermath of his staggering performance on Saturday night, even Harden had to take a step back and note his achievement.

Harden recorded the first 50-point, 15-rebound and 15-assist triple-double in league history as the Houston Rockets outlasted the stubborn and shorthanded New York Knicks 129-122 at Toyota Center.

Harden finished with a career-high 53 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high-tying 17 assists to carry the Rockets (26-9) through another lackadaisical defensive effort. It marked his second consecutive triple-double, and Harden joined Elvin Hayes as the only players in franchise history with a 40-point triple-double. Harden made a career-high nine 3-pointers in producing his fourth 50-point game.

"I look at it and it's just unbelievable," said Harden, who is averaging 28.5 points, 12 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game. "This season so far has been unbelievable. The chemistry, obviously the wins feel really good. Just the vibe around here helps us to go out on the court and have fun with each other."

Houston matched its franchise record for wins in a month (15) set in Nov. 1996 while sending the Knicks (16-17) to a fourth consecutive loss. But it wasn't easy, and despite his historic performance, Harden needed some help down the stretch to close out the scrappy Knicks and secure the victory.

Ryan Anderson added 25 points and six rebounds for the Rockets, who led by as many as 19 points yet sorely needed a 7-0 spurt after the Knicks cut the deficit to three points on a Joakim Noah tip-in with 4:17 left. Anderson drilled a 23-foot jumper off a Harden assist to stretch the lead to 119-111 with 3:37 to play before adding a 3-pointer, his fourth on the night, with 1:40 remaining for the knockout blow.

Houston swept the season series from the Knicks for the 10th time in 12 seasons.

The Knicks were without starters Kristaps Porzingis and Courtney Lee and reserve Kyle O'Quinn. Carmelo Anthony scored seven points in the first half but did not return for the second, succumbing to a sore knee.

Guard Brandon Jennings filled in admirably, scoring a season-high 32 points and adding seven assists. Derrick Rose paired 21 points with seven assists while Noah had 15 points and 16 rebounds. Justin Holiday (15) and Mindaugas Kuzminskas (14) combined for 29 points on 11-for-21 shooting off the Knicks bench.

"I think with the fact we're shorthanded, a lot of guys answered tonight," Jennings said. "A bunch of young guys on the team that don't really get a chance to play, they showed a lot of effort, and as a team we fought until the end."

The Knicks flashed their resolve early behind Jennings and Rose. Jennings made his first five shots and combined with Rose for 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting in the first period. But after leading 30-19, the Knicks needed a buzzer-beating layup from Rose to carry a 32-27 advantage into the second quarter.

After going scoreless in the first quarter Anderson caught fire in the second, sandwiching a pair of 3s around a trey from Harden to key the Rockets comeback. Houston turned a 9-0 spurt into its first lead with Harden and Anderson seemingly alternating baskets during the rally. They combined for 31 points in the period on 14 shots, making 7 of 8 from behind the arc to push Houston to a 69-55 halftime lead.

When Jennings and Kuzminskas led the way to a 37-point third quarter, Harden, who was one rebound shy of a triple-double by the intermission, kept New York at bay with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in the period. His singular brilliance left his coach, Mike D'Antoni, stumbling for superlatives.

"He's good," D'Antoni said with a chuckle. "Is that good enough?"

Said Rose of Harden: "He did everything tonight. James is a hell of a player."

NOTES: The Knicks closed the calendar year with a shorthanded roster, playing without G Courtney Lee (sore right wrist), F-C Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and F Kyle O'Quinn (illness). Lee missed his third consecutive game while Porzingis, who experienced soreness entering the game on Friday night at New Orleans, missed his first game this season. O'Quinn logged just five minutes against the Pelicans. ... With his 30 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals on Friday night against the Clippers, Rockets G James Harden became the first player to post those numbers in a single game since Derrick Coleman (33 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, six steals) did so for the Nets against the Boston Celtics on April 15, 1993. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverley was a late scratch with right wrist pain. Houston is 18-4 with Beverley in the lineup.