Rockets shoot past Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- It took one quarter for James Harden and the Houston Rockets to change their fortunes in a dominating win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Harden scored 26 points, Ryan Anderson contributed 23, and the Rockets buried the Clippers 122-103 at Staples Center.

Anderson connected on 6 of 11 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds for the Rockets, which hammered the Clippers for the second time this season. The Rockets (43-19) rolled to a 140-116 win over the Clippers on Dec. 30 at Houston.

Harden, who also had nine assists, hit 4 of 9 3-point attempts and made 7 of 15 shots from the floor.

"The last game we let up, and they got us at home," said Harden, referring to the Rockets' 117-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. "We know how important these last 20 games are, especially in a playoff atmosphere against some good competition. We had to come out here and get a win, and we did. Defensively, we started to pick up and get some stops and then shot the ball well."

Nene scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench for Houston. Patrick Beverley, Clint Capela and Eric Gordon added 14 points apiece for the Rockets, who won for the seventh time in nine games.

"We need that sort of balance on the offensive end to get where we need to go," said Harden, who committed seven turnovers. "Having multiple guys in double figures is really important for us."

Blake Griffin had 17 points and Chris Paul finished with 16 points and 11 assists for the Clippers, who have dropped three of the past four contests. Austin Rivers also scored 16 points, and Luc Mbah a Moute had 13.

"I think the concern is probably our energy, which is something that should never be up for question," Paul said. "We just have to play better."

It starts on the defensive end.

"First and foremost, the defense (has to be better), especially tonight," Paul said. "We had our chances the other games, it is what it is, but tonight I think (coach) Doc (Rivers) said it, we got off to a good start, but we knew we needed to take them off the 3-point line. We gave up 20 threes tonight."

The Rockets made 20 of 52 (38.5 percent) from long distance compared to 12 of 34 (35.3 percent) for the Clippers. Houston was 9 of 15 (60 percent) from behind the arc to 1 of 7 (14.3 percent) for Los Angeles in the pivotal third quarter, when the Rockets took command.

"Knocking down 20 3-pointers is pretty good," said Gordon, who had three of them. "We had it going all day and played some good defense. Whenever we play good defense, that gives us a chance to operate on the offensive end."

The Rockets turned a 12-point advantage at the break into a 30-point margin in the third. Houston held a 108-78 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Clippers (36-24) led 37-34 after one quarter, but the Rockets dictated from that point on. They outscored Los Angeles 36-21 in the second period for a 70-58 halftime lead.

"I thought the first group in the first eight minutes were terrific, and then we subbed and the game changed," Doc Rivers said. "And I never thought we got our energy back. It's amazing."

The Rockets scored at least 100 points for a club-record 48th game in a row.

Houston outrebounded Los Angeles 62-36, including a 19-10 on the offensive end. The Rockets also enjoyed a sizeable advantage at on free throws, making 28 of 33 attempts to 7 of 13 for the Clippers.

NOTES: G Lou Williams needed little time to blend into the Rockets' offense. "I think it took about 35 seconds," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni joked. D'Antoni turned serious. "He's really been a great addition. He's just a guy who knows how to score, a professional scorer. It's fun to watch, I know that much." Williams, a former Laker, scored five points Wednesday in his return to Staples Center. ... Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the Rockets' knack for spreading defenses is a major reason Houston's up-tempo attack is so tough to defend. ... Houston has scored at least 120 points in six of its past nine contests. ... The Rockets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. ... The Clippers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday before playing the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday.