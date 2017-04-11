Clippers beat Rockets for sixth straight win

LOS ANGELES -- As the regular season closes, the Los Angeles Clippers are the hottest team in the NBA. With all their stars finally healthy, they are executing in a manner that could carry them far in the postseason.

Chris Paul scored 19 points and registered nine assists, and Blake Griffin added 18 points as the Clippers defeated the Houston Rockets 125-96 on Monday.

The Clippers (50-31) earned their sixth consecutive win and their 10th in 12 games.

Jamal Crawford added 19 points off the bench, and DeAndre Jordan contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds.

If the Clippers win the final game of the season at home against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, they will host the Utah Jazz (50-31) in the first round of the playoffs. The Jazz could gain the home-court edge for the series against Los Angeles if they beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and the Clippers lose.

Houston (54-27) lost for the second time in three games. Eric Gordon scored 17 points, and Montrezl Harrell, Troy Williams and Bobby Brown added 15 points apiece.

The Clippers shot 50.5 percent from the field (46 of 91). The Rockets shot 38.6 percent (33 of 84). It was Los Angeles' first win in three games against Houston this season.

Much has been made about the battle for home-court advantage as the Clippers and Jazz battle for fourth place, and Los Angeles has stressed the importance of getting the extra home game in the opening round.

"I was trying to do some scoreboard-watching, but I could not find the Jazz score in the arena until the fourth quarter," Clippers coach Doc Rivers joked. "We will play our regular rotation against Sacramento on Wednesday."

Rivers earned his 216th regular-season win as Clippers coach, establishing a franchise record. He broke the mark set by Mike Dunleavy.

Griffin feels that the rocky road his team has traveled leaves the Clippers better prepared for the pressure of the playoffs than they were in previous seasons.

"We've played with adversity throughout the whole season," Griffin said. "We have had injuries, played without Chris Paul, and now we are playing our best."

Clippers reserve Paul Pierce, used only occasionally during the season, scored 10 points to pass John Havlicek for 15th place on the all-time NBA list with 26,397 career points.

"I am extremely proud of what Paul Pierce has done," Jordan said. "When you have done so much in this league like he has, it's cool to see him to do it in his hometown."

Though the game was meaningless for Houston, coach Mike D'Antoni took away some positives from the loss. He limited James Harden's minutes, playing the MVP candidate only 24 minutes. Harden finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

"This was a productive game for us," D'Antoni said. "We can always get better defensively, and there were some of our younger players we got a good look at."

Harden agreed that his limited time was beneficial for the team in the long run.

"We try to get through these games as best as possible," Harden said. "Brown has been playing well, Williams is getting more time. Those are some things we can take out of it."

Los Angeles broke open a tight contest with a 24-3 run in the first eight minutes of the third quarter to extend its lead to 97-69 after three quarters.

Harden picked up his fifth foul midway through the quarter and was forced to sit the final five minutes. The Clippers shot a blazing 66.7 percent (14 of 21), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to decide the game. The Rockets scored a season-low 12 points in the quarter, shooting 5 of 21 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Clippers led 61-57 at the half behind balanced scoring. Paul and Jordan each scored 12 points. Harden led Houston with 13 first-half points, and Ryan Anderson added 12 points.

NOTES: With nothing at stake for Houston, coach Mike D'Antoni rested C Clint Capela and C Nene. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverley (right shoulder strain) and F Sam Dekker (fractured right hand) missed the game due to injury. ... The Rockets end their regular season Wednesday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in a best-of-seven, first-round playoff matchup. ... C Los Angeles G Chris Paul (18.7 ppg, 10.2 apg) and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson (20.7 ppg, 12.3 apg) are the only players since 1983-84 to average 18 points and 10 assists in at least 15 games against the Rockets.