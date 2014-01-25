Preview: Rockets at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies probably saw enough of Chandler Parsons on Friday but they will get another look at the Houston forward when the Rockets visit town on Saturday. Parsons scored a career-high 34 points and set an NBA record with 10 3-pointers in a single half but it was Memphis that departed Houston with an 88-87 victory. The win was the Grizzlies’ first in 11 attempts against Southwest Division rivals this season.

The opportunity for Parsons to score big was partly due to a subpar shooting performance from leading scorer James Harden, who never got into a groove while being held to 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Grizzlies controlled the pace in Friday’s game, limiting the high-scoring Rockets to 23 or fewer points in three different quarters. Memphis has won six of seven games to move above .500 while Houston’s loss was only its second in the last eight contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (29-16): Parsons broke the franchise mark of nine 3-pointers shared by Robert Horry and Jeremy Lin in the most spectacular shooting performance of his three-year career. There was no sign of such a big night when he had just four first-half points but he proved unstoppable in the second when he made all 10 of his 3-pointers, surpassing Deron Williams’ record of nine in a single half. “I was pretty much unconscious,” Parsons said afterward. “My body went numb. I’ve never felt that feeling on a basketball court before.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (21-20): Recently acquired guard Courtney Lee continues to play well and had a team-best 19 points in Friday’s victory as well as being the catalyst in slowing down Harden. Lee was acquired from the Boston Celtics earlier this month and is averaging 15.4 points since joining the club while Memphis has gone 6-2. “I’m super comfortable,” Lee said after beating another one of his former clubs. “From Day One when I came in, coaches told me to go out and play my game. Everybody that’s playing is on the same page. We’re just playing the right way.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won two of three meetings this season despite the Grizzlies limiting them to 93.3 points.

2. Memphis G Tony Allen (wrist) missed his ninth straight game on Friday and figures to sit out the rematch.

3. Despite his poor shooting night, Harden had a career-best 13 assists to reach double digits in that category for the third time this season.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 92, Rockets 91