EditorsNote: Final update with Portland-Philly, Phoenix-Sacramento; WILL STAND

NBA game roundup: Rockets upend Grizzlies in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The new-look Houston Rockets defeated Memphis 117-111 in overtime on Friday night at FedExForum to take the Southwest Division lead from the Grizzlies as guard James Harden scored 32 points and just missed a triple-double.

Houston (21-7) also got 21 points and eight rebounds from forward Josh Smith after signing him to a contract on Friday morning. Forward Trevor Ariza finished with 15 points and swingman Corey Brewer, playing in just his second game for the Rockets since being acquired from Minnesota, scored 13 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies (21-8) lost their season-high fourth straight game despite 29 points and eight rebounds from center Marc Gasol.

Trail Blazers 114, 76ers 93

PORTLAND -- Portland Trail Blazers outscored Philadelphia by 45 points on 3-point shots and won easily at home.

Guards Damian Lillard (game-high 28 points) and Wesley Matthews (25) did most of the damage for the Blazers.

Portland played without front-line regulars LaMarcus Aldridge (upper respiratory illness), Robin Lopez (broken hand) and Chris Kaman (whose wife was expecting a baby). Still, using their backcourt standouts and a ragtag group of replacements and reserves at the other positions, the Blazers had little trouble leading nearly the entire game.

Suns 115, Kings 106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Twin forwards Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris combined for 37 points and didn’t miss a 3-point shot between them until the fourth quarter, and Phoenix stayed hot with a victory over Sacramento at Sleep Train Arena.

The two Morris’ were a combined 7-for-8 from beyond the arc and also combined for 11 rebounds and six assists, and Phoenix won its fifth in a row. Four of those victories have come on the road.

Marcus Morris finished with 20 points, and Markieff Morris had 17 for the Suns. Guard Eric Bledsoe added 18 on 7-for-11 shooting, and former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter in his first game back in Sacramento.

Mavericks 102, Lakers 98

DALLAS -- Dirk Nowitzki reached another milestone and Dallas avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season by outlasting Los Angeles at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks not only took advantage of the Lakers playing on the second night of the back-to-back, but the visitors were without superstar guard Kobe Bryant. Dallas has won five straight against Los Angeles.

Mavericks guard Rajon Rondo scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists, as Dallas improved to 2-2 since the blockbuster trade landed the four-time All-Star from Boston.

Pelicans 97, Spurs 90

NEW ORLEANS -- Forwards Anthony Davis and Ryan Anderson scored 22 points each, and David added 12 rebounds and five blocked shots to power New Orleans past San Antonio.

In handing the defending NBA champions their sixth loss in seven games, Davis turned the tide with a monster third quarter. Davis scored 10 points, blocked four shots and grabbed four rebounds as the Pelicans opened a 70-64 lead. Davis made three consecutive mid-range jumpers from the right elbow, and then he clamped down defensively.

On three of the Spurs’ next possessions, Davis blocked a shot. He was an equal-opportunity rejecter, swatting away shots by guard Manu Ginobili, forward Boris Diaw and forward Tim Duncan. On the final block, he swallowed up a layup attempt by Duncan, forcing a jump ball, which he won.

The Spurs (18-13) were led by 20 points each by Duncan and point guard Cory Joseph, but they hurt their cause with 17 turnovers.

Nuggets 106, Timberwolves 102

DENVER -- Forward Kenneth Faried had a career-high 25 rebounds to go with a season-high 26 points, and Denver rallied to beat Minnesota.

Faried had his best game since opening night when he had 22 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Detroit.

He has struggled at times this season but had a breakout game against the struggling Timberwolves. Faried had 14 points and 14 rebounds in just 15 minutes in the first half to lead the Nuggets to a 53-47 lead at intermission.

Forward Wilson Chandler had 21 points and guard Ty Lawson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Denver.

Thunder 98, Hornets 75

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Guard Russell Westbrook scored 29 points to lead Oklahoma City to a win over Charlotte Hornets Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Thunder moved to 15-16 on the season while the Hornets dropped to 10-20 as they watched their four-game winning streak end.

Oklahoma City was on its game early to start the night. Led by Westbrook’s constant attacking on the offensive end, the Hornets were thrown off kilter.

Cavaliers 98, Magic 89

ORLANDO -- LeBron James scored 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Cleveland over Orlando.

Forward Kevin Love had 22 points and seven rebounds, center Tristan Thompson added nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds, and reserve Dion Waiters contributed 17 points.

The Cavs trailed for much of the game until James began to dominate late, including a 3-point play for a 95-89 lead.

Bucks 107, Hawks 77

ATLANTA -- Forward Jared Dudley had one of those dream games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The eight-year veteran from Boston College came off the bench to score a season-high 24 points and spark Milwaukee past Atlanta ending the Hawks’ five-game winning streak.

Dudley was 10-for-10 from the field, his most baskets in a game this season, and added four rebounds, four steals, two assists and one blocked shot. Dudley was 4-for-4 on 3-point attempts. He committed only one turnover.

Pistons 119, Pacers 109

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Center Andre Drummond led seven players in double figures with 20 points and Detroit snapped its 12-game home losing streak by pounding Indiana at The Palace.

Power forward Greg Monroe had 19 points and 15 rebounds while shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope supplied 15 points for Detroit.

Point guard Brandon Jennings added 14 points and 10 assists for the Pistons, who shot a season-high 54.7 percent from the field, ended an overall four-game slide and obliterated their previous season high of 106 points.

Nets 109, Celtics 107

BOSTON -- Jarrett Jack was a jack-of-all-trades for the Brooklyn Nets.

The veteran guard and former Sixth Man of the Year candidate did it all, scoring a game-high 27 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out a team-high five assists in Brooklyn’s come-from-behind win over Boston.

Jack got the start in place of injured guard Deron Williams, who had missed his second straight game.