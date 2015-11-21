Grizzlies ride Gasol’s triple-double to win over Rockets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- When center Marc Gasol re-entered the game with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter and his Memphis Grizzlies ahead by 14 points, he heard a fan at FedExForum yell that he needed just one rebound for a triple-double.

“I did not know,” Gasol said.

Soon enough he would grab two rebounds and have his triple-double as the Grizzlies defeated the Houston Rockets 96-84 Friday night. Point guard Mike Conley scored a game-high 26 points and Gasol finished with 16 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Grizzlies (7-6) have won four straight and Gasol’s triple-double was only the fourth in Memphis Grizzlies history.

The last player to do it?

“I can guess,” Gasol said. “I‘m sure it was Pau.”

And it was; older brother Pau Gasol had two triple-double with Memphis -- the last one on Jan. 24, 2007, or almost nine years ago.

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Grizzlies

Gasol’s triple-double Friday was more evidence that the Grizzlies’ previously stagnant offense continues to improve.

“We did a nice job of cutting and staying in movement,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “And Marc is the best passer at his position in the league. He found guys, picked them apart.”

Houston (5-8) got 22 points, six rebounds and five assists from guard James Harden. Forward Trevor Ariza finished with 19 points and center Dwight Howard posted 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Rockets are 1-1 since firing Kevin McHale and installing J.B. Bickerstaff as interim coach.

Houston committed 23 turnovers while making only 15 assists, making their job that much more difficult.

“They’re a physical team,” Bickerstaff said of the Grizzlies, who were without power forward Zach Randolph (knee soreness). “That’s one of the things they do well. They’re aggressive at the point of attack.”

Memphis led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter but the Rockets closed on a 20-9 run and only trailed 79-70 going into the fourth quarter.

A turnaround jumper from Gasol at 9:29 hiked the lead back to 85-71. Neither team scored again until the 7:03 mark when Gasol made two free throws for an 87-71 advantage.

After that, the Rockets never got the Grizzlies’ lead down to single digits.

The Rockets shot 37.8 percent while Memphis shot 42.4 percent. Coming into Friday’s game, the Grizzlies were attempting an average of 17.75 3s per game -- the third-fewest in the NBA. They put up 24 on Friday and made eight (33.3 percent).

Veteran Vince Carter (six points), playing in just his second game of the season, hit the Grizzlies’ first 3-pointer midway through the first quarter.

“His ability to knock down that first one changed their whole defense for about six minutes,” Joerger said.

Bench scoring was one-sided as the Grizzlies’ reserves outscored the Rockets’ reserves, 34-19. Matt Barnes had 12 points and seven rebounds for Memphis and guard Mario Chalmers chipped in 10 points and four assists.

Guard Ty Lawson led Houston’s bench scoring with eight points.

Nine days ago after a fourth straight loss -- by 16 points at home to Golden State -- the Grizzlies were sitting at 3-6. But Conley said they realized then there was a path forward in the Western Conference.

“We knew if we could win three in a row we could be in third-place,” he said, in a bit of an exaggeration.

Still, the Grizzlies have righted themselves as the Rockets search for consistency and continuity under a new, and perhaps temporary, coach.

NOTES: Rockets C Dwight Howard was slated to play Friday in Memphis but sit out Saturday at home against New York. Interim Houston coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team would continue to sit Howard, 30, in one of two consecutive games. “That’s the plan for now,” Bickerstaff said. “We’re moving in the direction where he’ll be able to play pieces of both.” ... Houston G Patrick Beverly (left ankle sprain) missed his fourth straight game and F Sam Dekker is expected to miss at least three months after having back surgery on Friday. ... Memphis PG Mario Chalmers’ 29 points in a home victory over Oklahoma City last Monday represented the highest point total off the bench in the NBA so far this season and was the most by a Grizzlies player since Jerryd Bayless scored 30 on March 23, 2013, against Boston.