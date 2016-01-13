Harden erupts in second half, leads Rockets over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Tony Allen, one of the league’s top defensive players, kept his analysis of Tuesday’s 107-91 loss to the Houston Rockets to the point.

“They have one of the best scorers in the league and he (made) shots,” Allen said.

After being held to 10 points in the first half, Rockets’ guard James Harden, averaging 28.1 points, scored 15 of his game-high 25 points after the break to lead the Rockets to their fourth straight win. Harden had eight points in a fourth quarter in which the Rockets outscored the Grizzlies, 35-22, and made six of nine 3-pointers.

Harden admitted he may have been too tentative early, an approach that allowed the Grizzlies to build a seven-point lead. A more aggressive Harden gave the Rockets the boost they needed in the second half to pull away and defeat the Grizzlies for the first time in three attempts this season.

“I was being a little bit too passive and that was causing turnovers,” Harden said of his first-half effort. “I was being a little too unselfish instead of looking for my shot. I tried to do that in the second half and I made some shots.”

Harden had plenty of support. Forward Terrence Jones added 20 points off the bench and the Rockets dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Grizzlies, 42-31. Houston had 18 offensive rebounds and 28 second-chance points to 12 for Memphis.

“It was a battle down there,” said Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. “It felt like every time they got (an offensive rebound) they kicked it out and his us for a 3-pointer. They were hurting us.”

The Rockets connected on 18 3-pointers, including four by Harden, and enjoyed a decisive edge on the board to snap their losing streak against Memphis.

The Grizzlies entered the game having averaged 50 rebounds in back-to-back wins over Denver and Boston.

“At the end of the day the story line is too many turnovers and too many offensive rebounds for them,” said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger. “They scored 56 points off turnovers and offensive rebounds. It seemed like every time they got an offensive rebound it was a 3-pointer and not just a putback.”

Center Dwight Howard finished with a game-high 14 rebounds for the Rockets and added 17 points for a double-double.

The Grizzlies, who saw their two-game win streak end, were playing shorthanded. Starting guard Mike Conley missed his fourth straight game because of an Achilles injury and starting forward Matt Barnes sat out with a thumb injury.

Gasol paced Memphis with 20 points and Allen scored 17. Guard Courtney Lee returned after missing two games with a hip injury and scored 16.

Houston shot better from beyond the arc (18 of 35 for 51.4 percent) than it did overall (33 of 77 for 42.9 percent).

Trailing by seven at the half, the Grizzlies used a 13-2 run to open the third quarter to take a 57-53 lead.

Much like they did in the first half, the Rockets used a flurry of 3-pointers to reclaim the lead. Houston made four 3s in the final seven minutes of the quarter and led, 72-69, entering the final period.

In the fourth quarter, the Rockets used a 14-2 run to pull away. The run gave Houston a 97-85 lead with three minutes to go.

“Our guys didn’t give in,” said Houston interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “There were opportunities. The crowd got into the game, some calls didn’t go our way, things of that nature. But our guys didn’t lose their composure. They kept competing and kept playing.”

The Grizzlies struggled on the boards in the first half and trailed, 51-44, at the break. Memphis was outrebounded, 24-13, as Gasol was limited to two rebounds in 18 minutes and Jeff Green had none in 15 minutes. Green did not play in the second half.

Despite the lopsided rebounding advantage (11-3) by the Rockets in the opening quarter, the Grizzlies led, 24-22.

In the second quarter, the Rockets used a 29-14 run to build a 13-point advantage. Houston connected on five 3-pointers in the quarter, including two by reserve Marcus Thornton.

Thornton finished with 16 as the Houston bench scored 45 points.

The Grizzlies’ halftime deficit could have been larger if not for a 30-foot jumper at the buzzer from Lee. Lee raced down court after an Allen steal and lofted an off-balance jumper as time expired.

NOTES: Grizzlies F Zach Randolph is becoming a strong candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. Randolph entered Tuesday’s game with 14 appearances off the bench in 34 games. He needs to play more than half of his games as a reserve to qualify. He entered Tuesday averaging 17.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in the past 10 games. ... Rockets G Ty Lawson served the final game of a three-game league suspension Tuesday. His suspension stems from a DUI arrest in California in July. ... Grizzlies F Matt Barnes missed the game because of right thumb injury he sustained Sunday in Memphis’ win over Boston. ... G Mike Conley missed his fourth consecutive game due to a left Achilles injury. ... The Rockets entered Tuesday’s game with a 2-8 record at FedExForum in the past 10 trips.