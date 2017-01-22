Dekker explodes as Rockets trounce Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- After his first NBA start and scoring a career-high 30 points, Sam Dekker was ever the same. The second-year Houston Rockets forward put on his blue jeans, a flannel shirt, and said he approached this game just like coming off the bench.

He ended up playing 35 minutes and his high-rev motor never idled.

"I don't know any other way," Dekker said after the Rockets had cruised to a 119-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night at FedExForum. "I'm young, so I'm not going to coast. Coach (Mike D'Antoni) likes me because I play hard and bring enthusiasm. He says, 'I know you're gonna mess up, but if you mess up do it playing as hard as you can.'

"That's what got me here. And that's what's gonna keep me here."

Dekker made 12 of 19 shots and was 6 of 11 behind the arc, and had four rebounds and two steals. D'Antoni gave him his due -- "he played really well" -- but forward Ryan Anderson (flu) will be back for Houston's next game so, "We'll throw him back on the bench: 'Here's your prize.'"

James Harden had his usual night at the office, posting another double-double with 29 points and 10 assists. Harden did much of his damage at the foul line, where he was 11 of 12. He finished 7 of 9 from the floor and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds, three steals, and six turnovers.

The Rockets (34-13) were playing their fourth game in the last five nights, their eighth in the last 12 days. They also were 0-2 versus Memphis this season.

But Houston won the boards 46-41 and Harden said: "You've got to be physical, especially against Memphis. They grind games out, so we had to play that way and still play our way."

The Rockets led by nine points at halftime and carried a 91-72 lead into the fourth quarter. Memphis (26-20) had cut into the Rockets' third-quarter lead with an early 9-0 run to close the gap to 61-58. But they never got closer and in the fourth quarter never trailed by fewer than 12 points.

Harden and Dekker got the Rockets rolling early. Harden had 10 points and five assists in the first quarter and Dekker went 3 of 3 from the floor as Houston built a 32-22 advantage. By halftime, Dekker had 16 points and had hit two 3s.

"Not enough communication defensively," said Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, who finished with 15 points and six assists. "We got our coverages mixed up a few times and it got in our heads."

Much to Memphis coach David Fizdale's displeasure.

"We had no answer for the pick-and-roll," Fizdale said. "We didn't have any gas in the tank tonight. You're going to lose games big sometimes, but we have to keep being mentally tough and having better body language and better connection."

Center Marc Gasol led Memphis with 32 points, but made just 6 of 11 free throws and also had five turnovers.

Houston shot 51.3 percent from the field and made 16 of 42 from long range for 38.1 percent. The Rockets scored 22 points off 12 Memphis turnovers.

The Grizzlies shot 37.1 percent from the floor and hit 9 of 34 from distance for 26.5 percent.

Forward Chandler Parsons chipped in 12 points with four assists and power forward Zach Randolph had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies.

Guard Eric Gordon scored 21 points with five assists off the bench for the Rockets and Nene added 12 points and three steals.

Dekker said making his few shots helped get him into the flow as a first-time starter.

"That's for every basketball player in the world," he said. "If your first few go in, that kind of puts you at ease and you think everything else is going to go in."

NOTES: Memphis took the first two meetings this season, winning 115-109 on Dec. 23 at home and 110-105 on Jan. 13 at Houston. ... Rockets F Ryan Anderson, who is the team's third-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, was out with the flu Saturday. Sam Dekker took his place in the starting lineup. ... Grizzlies reserve G Troy Daniels, who is averaging 9.5 points per game, was out with what Memphis coach David Fizdale described as a sprained right knee. ... Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph averaged 15.9 points and 11.1 rebounds in the previous seven games and posted five doubles-doubles during that span. ... Before the game, Houston G James Harden led the NBA in win shares at 9.0 and offensive win shares at 7.0.