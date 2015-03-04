Hawks rally to beat Rockets

ATLANTA -- It took a while, but the Atlanta Hawks finally made the Houston Rockets pay for the absence of guard James Harden.

Guard Jeff Teague scored eight of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks rallied from a 15-point deficit early in the period for a 104-96 victory Tuesday night.

The Hawks went ahead for good on center Al Horford’s basket with just under two minutes remaining, then hit six consecutive free throws while holding the Rockets scoreless.

The Rockets shot just 23.8 percent and committed six turnovers while be outscored 32-15 in the fourth quarter.

“I think we finally figured out how to guard them, and we picked up our intensity,” Horford said. “Once that happened, everything became easier. The stops made the difference.”

Horford finished with 18 points, and forward Paul Millsap added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer, was suspended for the game by the NBA for kicking Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during a scuffle in Sunday’s overtime victory at Houston.

Until the late going Tuesday, it looked as if the Rockets would win without Harden.

“They turned up the pressure and we turned it over too much,” Houston coach Kevin McHale said. “The offense didn’t run smoothly at all. We wanted to attack.”

Instead, the Rockets hoisted 15 3-pointers in the final quarter and went to the foul line just twice.

“We didn’t have James Harden tonight, but we should have moved the ball more,” McHale said. “... We could have got better shots.”

The Rockets also went to the foul line just nine times, making only four.

“There were a lot of questionable calls down the stretch that dictated the game,” said Rockets forward Josh Smith, who had 14 points. “We’ve been in situations where we’ve had to fight through adversity before, but we just fell short tonight.”

Atlanta guard Jason Terry and forward Terrence Jones went scoreless in the fourth quarter after scoring 21 and 18 points, respectively, to that point. Jones missed two free throws with 75 seconds remaining

The victory was the fifth straight for the Hawks (48-12). The Rockets (41-19) saw their five-game winning streak end.

Jones had 10 second-quarter points and Terry scored 11 in the period as the Rockets led by as many as 18 points before going into halftime up 59-45. Houston shot 51.1 percent and had 16 assists to three turnovers before the break.

“The first half, we felt we didn’t compete,” Millsap said. “We made all type of excuses about the coverage and put it on them. But what it comes down to is you have to compete, and we did that in the second half.”

The Rockets used a 16-0 run to turn a two-point deficit into a 14-point lead in the first quarter and were up 31-22 at the end of the period. Guard Patrick Beverley started the blitz with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Houston forced nine first-quarter turnovers.

Atlanta got back within two points early in the second quarter before the Rockets scored 10 straight points and then built a 57-39 lead following consecutive 3-pointers by Terry.

Teague had 11 points at intermission for Atlanta, but the Hawks shot just 40.5 percent and let the Rockets do almost whatever they wanted offensively.

The Rockets led 81-72 going into the fourth quarter and then scored six straight points to go up by 15 points before the Hawks staged their comeback.

Guard Dennis Schroder had 16 points and a game-high eight assists.

“Dennis and Jeff playing together [in the fourth quarter] really helped us defensively,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Jason Terry had an amazing game. ... I think Dennis was able to get into him a little bit, maybe slow him down.”

Overall, the Rockets shot 43.3 percent, and they finished with 30 assists and 13 turnovers. Atlanta shot 45.3 percent from the floor and gave the ball away 15 times compared to 23 assists, seven dished by Teague.

The Hawks ended up with a 49-43 edge on the boards as forward Kent Bazemore grabbed nine rebounds and Horford eight to back Millsap.

Center Donatas Motiejunas had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets. Jones also grabbed eight rebounds.

Houston took 41 3-pointers, making 14, for 34.1 percent. Atlanta was 8 for 29 from behind the arc, going 3 for 9 in the final quarter just to get their percentage up to 27.6.

NOTES: Rockets G/F Corey Brewer started in place of G James Harden, and he scored eight points in 31 minutes. ... The Hawks were back at nearly full strength after resting C Al Horford, G Jeff Teague, F DeMarre Carroll and backup C Pero Antic on Saturday in a victory at Miami. ... Hawks F Thabo Sefolosha (calf) remains sidelined and the Rockets continue to be without C Dwight Howard (knee). ... The Hawks won 104-97 at Houston on Dec. 20 as Harden had a career-best 14 assists to go with 18 points. ... The Hawks will host Cleveland on Friday amid Dominique Wilkins Night festivities. A statue of the Hall of Famer will be unveiled to the public at Philips Arena. ... The Rockets finish back-to-back games on Wednesday at Memphis.