Bazemore snaps out of funk to help Hawks prevail

ATLANTA -- After struggling offensively during the first part of the season, Atlanta guard Kent Bazemore finally looked his old self.

Bazemore, held scoreless one night earlier, bounced back to score a season-high 20 points and spark the Atlanta Hawks to a 112-97 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Philips Arena.

"That's the beauty of the NBA," Bazemore said. "You get a chance to redeem yourself in such a quick fashion that you have to forget about the night before and we did just that."

Bazemore, who signed a four-year, $70 million contract in the offseason to remain with the Hawks, entered the game with a 27 percent shooting percentage. His previous high for the season had been 11 points and he didn't score Friday in the loss at Washington, going 0-for-7 from the floor.

That wasn't an issue against Houston. Bazemore was 7 for 12 from the field. He scored 10 points in the third quarter and his two 3-pointers helped the Hawks take a 12-point lead it never relinquished. He added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

"Tonight I picked my spots and got some easy buckets," Bazemore said.

Bazemore was one of three players with 20 points for the Hawks (4-2), joining forward Paul Millsap and center Dwight Howard, who each had a double-double. Millsap had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Howard finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, his fourth straight game with a double-double.

Point guard Dennis Schroder had 17 points and a career-high 12 assists.

"At some point we've got to guard a guy," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We didn't really get down and guard. We didn't battle hard enough."

Houston (3-3) got another outstanding night from guard James Harden. He had 30 points, but only six in the second half, with 12 assists and nine rebounds. K.J. Daniels came off the bench to score 13 points and Ryan Anderson and Clint Capela each added 12, with Capela grabbing 10 rebounds.

The win broke Atlanta's two-game losing streak and extended its winning streak over Houston to six games.

Bazemore and Thabo Sefolosha spent most of the night guarding Harden, who appeared weary and frustrated in the second half. Harden shot 2-for-8 with only three assists in the second half.

"The challenge of guarding Harden, you're so locked in there," Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. "It's great to see him work so hard defensively and get rewarded on the other end."

Atlanta tried an assortment of defensive alignments in attempt to slow Harden, who entered the game averaging 36.8 points.

"We were just trying to give him different looks," Budenholzer said "He's such a good player. Maybe when he gets to see something too much he gets a rhythm and figures it out. I don't know if it's possible to keep him guessing, but we just change up the looks."

And while Atlanta shot a season-high 52.9 percent from the field, the Rockets made only 43.5 percent.

Said D'Antoni: "What kills you is the 17 layups in the first half. That hurts. They got back in transition, got the ball over the top a few times."

Houston also turned the ball over 25 times, leading to 35 Atlanta points.

Atlanta took a 53-44 lead with 3:15 left in the half on a dunk by Howard, but the big center picked up his third personal foul the next trip down the court. Howard was whistled for a foul when trying to block a dunk from McDaniels and had to leave the game.

The Hawks led 65-54 with 3:19 left in the half when Millsap converted a three-point play. Millsap had 15 points in the half on 7-for-13 shooting.

But Atlanta could not slow Harden, who finished the first half with 24 points and nine assists. Harden had two field goals in the final 31 seconds, one of them a 3-pointer, to pull Houston to within 65-59 at halftime.

The Hawks stretched their lead to 23 points in the third quarter after Bazemore hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 89-77 with 4:06 left.

NOTES: Atlanta G Kyle Korver's second 3-pointer on Saturday was the 1,900th of his career. He is No. 8 on the all-time NBA list. ... Houston is the first team in NBA history to hit at least 15 3-point baskets in the first five games of a season. ... Houston G James Harden recorded at least 15 assists in three of the first five games, a feat matched only by Rajon Rondo (2010-11) since 1992-93. ... Atlanta F Mike Scott (sore left knee) and F Tiago Splitter (right hamstring strain) were inactive. Houston's inactive players were G Patrick Beverly (left knee irritation) and C Chinanu Onuaku, who is on a D-League assignment. ... Atlanta's next game is Tuesday in Cleveland. Houston continues its stretch of five straight road games with a contest at Washington on Monday.