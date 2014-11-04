Preview: Rockets at Heat

The Miami Heat look to win their fourth game in a row when they host the Houston Rockets in a battle of the unbeatens Tuesday. The Heat took care of business against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday to remain the only undefeated team in the Eastern Conference. “We’re three games into this, so it could quickly go the other way if guys start to feel comfortable,” coach Erik Spoelstra warned. “It’s the power of working together that will make us more successful.”

James Harden continued his scorching start to the season as he collected 35 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Rockets’ 104-93 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Houston is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign, but faces a stiff test against a Miami team that has won eight of the last nine meetings with the Rockets. “They are playing extremely well right now and they are undefeated as well,” Harden said. “It’s going to be a tough challenge for us, but I think we’re ready.”

TV: 7:30 p.m ET, NBA TV, Sun Sports (Miami), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (4-0): Trevor Ariza continues to impress after coming over from the Washington Wizards in the offseason, scoring 24 points, including six 3-pointers, to go along with seven assists against the 76ers. Dwight Howard shook off a knee injury to grab a game-high 14 rebounds and four blocks versus Philadelphia. Harden finished 17-of-18 from the free-throw line Monday and is 51-of-54 on the season.

ABOUT THE HEAT (3-0): Dwyane Wade flirted with a triple-double after collecting 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the 107-102 victory over the Raptors. Chris Bosh notched his second double-double of the new campaign with 21 points and 11 rebounds against his former team. Chris Andersen (ribs), Udonis Haslem (quad) and Danny Granger (hamstring) all missed Sunday’s game and are questionable for the matchup with the Rockets.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Heat have beaten the Rockets five straight times at AmericanAirlines Arena.

2. Each of the last seven games between the teams have been decided by nine points or less.

3. Houston PG Patrick Beverley missed his second straight game with a strained hamstring and is questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Heat 106, Rockets 100