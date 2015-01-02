Preview: Cavaliers at Hornets

The struggling Cleveland Cavaliers might have a tough time turning things around in the immediate future. The Cavaliers travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Friday and they’ll be without star LeBron James, who is expected to miss two weeks because of knee and back strains. James won’t be the only star who is sidelined, as Hornets center Al Jefferson is expected to be out four weeks with a groin injury.

James told reporters the sore left knee has bothered him all season, but he aggravated it jumping over a row of courtside seats on Christmas Day against Miami. He already missed two games and joins a growing injured list for the Cavs, who lost center Anderson Varejao (torn Achilles tendon) for the season and likely will be without star Kevin Love (back spasms) and reserve Shawn Marion (ankle) for at least one more game. The Hornets have won three straight home games against the Cavaliers but lost the first meeting this season, 97-88 on Dec. 15 in Cleveland, after allowing a 21-0 run to start the game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (18-14): Cleveland has lost three straight and four of its five games since losing Varejao, and it has dropped four of its last five road games. The Cavs are punchless at the offensive end with James and Love sidelined and have been held to 80 points twice during their three-game skid. Point guard Kyrie Irving (20.8 points, 5.3 assists) is the only double-digit scorer left in the starting lineup, so forward Tristan Thompson (9.3 points, 7.8 rebounds) and reserve guard Dion Waiters (10.3 points) will have to increase their production to give the Cavaliers a chance until their stars return.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (10-23): Charlotte has lost four straight following a season-high four-game winning streak and now is without its top scorer and rebounder in Jefferson (18 points, 8.2 rebounds). Fourth-year big man Bismack Biyombo (3.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) is in line for more playing time in Jefferson’s absence, but he isn’t much of an offensive threat. The Hornets will need point guard Kemba Walker (17.5 points, 5.5 assists) and players like forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds) and shooting guard Gerald Henderson (8.8 points) to pick up the slack in that department.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Irving averages 23.1 points in 10 career games against Charlotte and put up 44 in the final meeting last season, the most by a Cavs player in the series.

2. Charlotte G Lance Stephenson has missed the past eight games with a pelvic sprain and is not expected to return Friday.

3. Thompson has recorded three straight double-doubles, one shy of his career-long streak, and has double-doubles in four of his five starts this season.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 93, Hornets 90