Preview: Grizzlies at Hornets

Veteran center Al Jefferson returns from a suspension and aims to help Charlotte end its skid when it hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Jefferson drew a five-game suspension for violating the NBA’s drug policy and the Hornets have struggled of late with five losses in the last six games.

Shooting the ball has been a problem for Charlotte in its last two games. The Hornets shot a season-low 34.9 percent in Monday’s 102-95 loss to the Houston Rockets and weren’t much better at 35.8 percent in Wednesday’s 102-89 loss to the Boston Celtics. Memphis suffered a 100-91 road loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and scored fewer than 20 points in two of the four quarters. “Our inability to score at times (hurts),” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger told reporters. “It was a tough night for us offensively.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis, Charlotte)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (16-15): The loss to the Wizards dropped Memphis to 3-4 since veteran power forward Zach Randolph was moved to the bench. Randolph had 16 points against Washington for his top effort since leaving the starting lineup and he continues to say he’s fine with the switch. “It’s a big difference,” Randolph told reporters. “I accept the role. It ain’t about me. It’s about my teammates and the organization. You just hope it works out and be professional about it.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS (15-13): First-round draft pick Frank Kaminsky had a season-high 23 points and matched his career high of seven rebounds during the loss to Boston. Kaminsky, a 7-foot-center, has received more playing time with Jefferson sidelined and also had 12 points in Monday’s game against Houston. It is the only time all season Kaminsky has scored in double digits in consecutive games while averaging 6.4 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hornets set a franchise record with 18 3-pointers while posting a 123-99 win in Memphis on Dec. 11.

2. Charlotte PG Kemba Walker is 13-of-40 shooting - including 3-of-17 from 3-point range - over the past three games.

3. Memphis SF Matt Barnes had only two points on 1-of-6 shooting against Washington after notching back-to-back double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, Hornets 99