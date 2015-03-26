Howard eases back in as Rockets edge Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- At 6-foot-11, Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard hardly ever takes baby steps, but by playing 16 1/2 minutes in a 95-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night -- his first live NBA action in two months -- he did exactly that.

Sidelined for eight weeks with a swollen right knee, Howard scored only four points in his cameo performance at the Smoothie King Center, but he still was able to grab seven rebounds and even was re-inserted into the game in the final 1.7 seconds when the Rockets needed his length to fight for a crucial rebound.

Houston guard James Harden controlled the game with 25 points and 10 assists, but he sounded relieved to have “the big fella back.”

Asked how long it might take for Howard to get his offensive game going, Harden said, “I think we’re not going to force it, and he’s going to get a rhythm. He’s going to find his way. We’re not going to put too much pressure on him. We’re just going to keep playing the way we’ve been playing, and he’ll come around. The more minutes he can play, the more he’ll come around.”

“My whole focus is trying to do whatever I can to help this team win,” said Howard, who rode a stationary bike to keep his knee warm. “I want to play as hard as I can for as long as I can. I just felt good being back out there on the floor. I don’t want to get in the way of anything. I know how they’ve been playing the last 26 games, so my thing was just setting good screens, making sure I get to the right spots. The offensive side will come.”

The Rockets (48-23) trailed by as many as 17 points in the second quarter, but they erased the deficit with a 35-12 run over an 11:20 span of the second and third quarters. Then, they led by 11 points, 89-78, with 6:26 left, before the Pelicans made a desperation rally to nearly force overtime.

The Pelicans (37-34) lost their fourth consecutive game, tying their longest losing streak of the season, but an even bigger scare was losing forward Anthony Davis temporarily in the fourth quarter when he took a hard shot to the right shoulder he had injured last month while diving low to steal a full-court Houston pass.

Davis, who had 24 points and 14 rebounds, spent two entire possessions writhing in pain on the court and left for the locker room, only to return with 4:41 left. But Davis scored only one point down the stretch, and he made only 6 of 14 free throws.

After the game, Davis stayed out on the court until he made 100 free throws.

“I missed eight free throws,” Davis said. “I mean, I don’t feel comfortable missing eight free throws, especially when we lost by two. If I make eight free throws, we win by six. I just don’t like that. I don’t like missing free throws, especially like that. Especially throughout the game, when we needed them, and I missed them.”

The Pelicans had a late chance, scoring seven straight points to cut the Houston lead to 94-91 with 7.8 seconds left. But Davis missed one of two free throws, cutting the deficit to 94-92.

Harden then hit one of two free throws with 3.3 seconds left, putting Houston up 95-92. The Rockets fouled guard Eric Gordon with 1.7 seconds left. Gordon made the first foul shot and then intentionally missed the second, but the Pelicans could not get a good shot off.

Guard Tyreke Evans led the Pelicans with a game-high 28 points

“It was a tough one,” said New Orleans coach Monty Williams. “We came out shooting the ball well -- we moved it well -- but I thought after that the ball stopped moving.”

Two of Harden’s best assists of the night came on consecutive possessions -- a nifty, no-look pass to forward Joey Dorsey for a layup and a pass from the top of the key to forward Corey Brewer for another layup.

“We played through James,” said Houston coach Kevin McHale.

NOTES: Rockets coach Kevin McHale said C Dwight Howard will have to feel his way back after missing 22 games with a swollen right knee. “He’s just got to go play, and then as his time increases, hopefully his rhythm increases,” McHale said. “But right now, the worst thing Dwight could do is go out there and think, ‘I‘m going to be in midseason form.’ His rhythm cannot be where he wants it.” ... McHale is no fan of the “one-and-done” college rule for basketball players. “This is a grown man’s league,” he said. “I would never have made the NBA after my freshman year in college.” ... Pelicans coach Monty Williams said he is pleased with the defensive presence of C Omer Asik. “Omer’s allowed us to take away 3-point field goal attempts,” Williams said. “In years past, we had to double-team a lot, and we gave up a lot of threes. Omer’s been able to guard that position.”