Pelicans rally to defeat Rockets

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Pelicans entered Saturday night’s game against the Houston Rockets as the NBA’s second-worst defensive team, and they’ve had plenty to be defensive about in giving up video-game scoring numbers to their opponents in the first two months of the season.

But when it mattered most in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday clamped down on Houston All-Star James Harden to carry New Orleans to a 110-108 comeback victory over the Rockets at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans (10-20) held the Rockets (16-16) to 17 fourth-quarter points -- on 5-of-21 shooting -= and allowed Houston only one field goal (a 3-pointer by Harden) in the final 7:55.

That defensive surge keyed a 14-2 New Orleans run that erased a 103-94 deficit. The Pelicans won for the only the second time this season while trailing in the fourth quarter.

Harden scored 10 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, but his 3-pointer that tied the game at 108 with 2:28 left were his only points in the final 7:55, as Holiday shadowed him step for step.

“We know James is a great ‘iso’ player, and I guess the worst thing for a defender is to feel like you’re on an island by yourself,” Holiday said. “My teammates made it really easy for me. (Guard) Tyreke (Evans) was yelling my ear where to send him if I was going to shade him one way. They just made it easy on me.”

Guard Eric Gordon led the Pelicans with a game-high 26 points, including a season-best six 3-pointers, and forward Anthony Davis added 24 points and 13 rebounds. But it was the fourth-quarter defense that keyed the victory, especially after the Pelicans had allowed Houston 41 first-quarter points.

“Jrue’s just such a smart player,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “What he decided was that he would give (Harden) that extra half-step and then try to get back to challenge the shot. If you try to get into him too closely, he’s a master at going to the basket and drawing fouls.”

The Pelicans led by two points with 1.7 seconds left when Holiday, with a foul to give, wisely fouled Harden on the perimeter. That gave Houston a final chance on the inbounds play, but Davis used his length to frustrate forward Trevor Ariza.

Concerned about getting a five-second call, Ariza threw a weak pass in the direction of center Dwight Howard at the top of the key, and Evans swooped in for the steal to seal the victory.

“(I just wanted to) make it tough for him to see,” Davis said of his defense against Ariza. “Wherever he was looking, I was looking, just jumping around and trying to use my length so he couldn’t see. Even if Tyreke didn’t get the steal, they were throwing it into Dwight, and that’s what we wanted.”

Houston took a 93-84 lead early in the final quarter on Marcus Thornton’s driving layup. The Pelicans whittled the deficit to 98-94, but Harden responded with five straight points, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key, for a 103-94 lead with 7:55 left.

Houston coach J.B. Bickerstaff felt his team, coming off a huge home victory against San Antonio on Christmas Day, failed to take advantage of a team playing sub-.500 ball.

”We have to solve the core of our issues,“ Bickerstaff said. ”There’s a reason why this team is so up and down. There’s a reason why when things are really good, things are good, and when things are bad, things are bad. So, to a man, starting with me, we have to solve the issue. Our issue is doing things right because it’s the right thing to do -- not because it’s going to get me a bucket.

“We come out here tonight -- things aren’t easy, things don’t go our way -- and we turn into the ugly Rockets. We’ve stopped treating the game the right way. Over and over again, we’ve disrespected the game. That’s the message that should be loud and clear.”

Harden echoed his coach’s bleak assessment.

“Offensively and defensively, whatever is going on in guys’ heads is individual and not for the team,” Harden said. “Guys have to be willing to listen and want to do what it takes to win.”

NOTES: The Rockets entered Saturday’s game against the Pelicans off their best defensive effort of the season, holding the Spurs to a season-low 84 points. But interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff is wary about his team’s consistency. “We’ve been on a roller coaster all season,” Bickerstaff said. “We just need to find our peak and stay there. We have shown we can compete with anyone, but we have shown we can lose to anybody, too.” ... Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has been blunt in his criticism of PG Tyreke Evans, who was out of position during a final play in regulation that could have allowed New Orleans to defeat Miami on Christmas Day. The Pelicans lost 94-88 in overtime. “I thought we did a good job of fighting back and putting ourselves in position to win the game,” Gentry said. “I think we have to do a little better job of executing down the stretch.” ... Pelicans PG Jrue Holiday is close to having his minutes restriction lifted.