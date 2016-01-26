Hornets overcome Cousins’ 56, top Kings in 2 OTs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Guard Troy Daniels saw Charlotte Hornets teammate Frank Kaminsky set the screen and curled around it.

Fellow Hornets guard Jeremy Lin, controlling the ball, angled around the forward’s pick and saw Daniels spotting up atop the 3-point arc.

The pass came Daniels’ way, and the third-year guard had one thought.

“Go for the win,” he said.

Daniels let the ball fly, and it went straight and true from 28 feet, ripping through the net with nine seconds left and lifting the Hornets over the Sacramento Kings and DeMarcus Cousins 129-128 in two overtimes Monday at Sleep Train Arena.

“I knew the guys were tired, that we were down to seven players,” Daniels said after capping a career-best, 28-point night that saw him can eight of 11 from beyond the arc. “So we knew that was the moment.”

The Hornets (22-23) overcame Cousins’ career-high 56 points to win their third consecutive contest. They also set a franchise record by making 20 3-pointers, 15 of them in the second half, and ended Sacramento’s season-high, five-game winning streak. The Kings have not won six straight since January 2005.

Center Spencer Hawes made four of the 3-pointers for Charlotte and finished with 18 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. The Hornets also lost forward Marvin Williams (21 points) and forward Tyler Hansbrough to fouls and had just seven healthy players at the end.

They also were outscored 74-30 inside the paint and outrebounded 56-36, but they still beat the Kings in overtime for the second time this season. Sacramento is 0-3 in overtimes this season and has lost twice in double overtime.

“Very special win,” said Lin, who had 20 points and 11 assists. “I don’t know how we won that one.”

Charlotte missed 13 consecutive shots and made just one field goal over the final 10 minutes of the first quarter, and the Kings outscored the Hornets 29-9 to take a 31-16 lead into the second quarter.

However, Charlotte overcame that by making 23 of 43 shots in the second half, including 13 of 18 from 3-point range.

The Hornets also survived Cousins’ heroics.

The sixth-year Kings center made 21 of 30 shots from the field two nights after establishing his previous best with 48 points against the Indiana Pacers. He also grabbed 12 rebounds in the first 50-point night of his career.

Cousins tallied all nine of the Kings’ points in the first overtime before fouling out on a questionable call while putting back a rebound with 3:29 left in the second overtime.

“I‘m thinking of a lot of the plays that could’ve changed the game,” he said, “but we left it all on the floor. You hate to lose a game like that.”

Cousins knocked down two free throws with 25 seconds left in the first overtime to forge a 124-124 tie, and Sacramento rookie center Willie Cauley-Stein kept it there by blocking guard Kemba Walker’s driving layup with 1.6 seconds left.

“He’s a beast,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said of Cousins. “We tried to double him. We tried to get the ball out of his hands. We tried everything.”

Cousins’ two free throws put Sacramento ahead 116-115 with 5.1 seconds left in regulation. However, Cauley-Stein subsequently fouled Walker on a drive to the basket, and Walker made one of two free throws to force overtime.

Cousins scored at least 30 points for the eighth time in his past 11 games and recorded his 11th straight double-double, a stretch in which he is averaging 37.1 points and 14.0 rebounds per game.

“I don’t really care,” he said. “I‘m trying to get wins.”

Walker finished with 24 points and eight assists.

“The guys just fought really hard,” Clifford said.

Kings guard Rajon Rondo failed to record his third consecutive triple-double, but his 20 assists gave him 12 straight games with at least 10, an ongoing Sacramento record. Rondo also recorded his 30th game with at least 10 assists this season, tying Reggie Theus’ 1986-87 team mark for the second most in one season.

Rondo added seven points and 10 rebounds.

Sacramento forward Rudy Gay scored 20 points before leaving because of a scratch on his left eye in the second overtime. His status for Sacramento’s game Tuesday at Portland is questionable.

NOTES: Kings C DeMarcus Cousins and Hornets G Kemba Walker were selected the players of the week for their respective conferences. Cousins averaged 36 points and 14.7 rebounds in three Sacramento victories, the best three-game stretch for the franchise since Oscar Robertson averaged 36.3 points and 14.7 rebounds with the Cincinnati Royals in 1961-62. Walker averaged 34.8 points, six assists and six rebounds over four games. ... The Hornets played without F/G Nicolas Batum (toe) and C Cody Zeller (strained right shoulder), each of whom have missed three straight contests. Batum may return for Wednesday’s contest at Utah, but Zeller is not expected back until early February. ... Cousins played his 26th consecutive game, his longest stretch of being on the floor since the 2012-13 season. He played in only 54 of Sacramento’s previous 82 contests before the streak.