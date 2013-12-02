Preview: Rockets at Jazz

The Houston Rockets are rolling up points and victories and figure to have a chance to do both once again when they visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Houston won its fifth straight game with Saturday’s impressive 112-106 victory over San Antonio, marking the fourth time the Rockets have scored 112 or more during their winning streak. Utah has won two of three contests after a 1-14 start and is coming off a 112-104 victory at Phoenix on Saturday.

The Rockets lead the league in scoring at 109.4 points per game while Utah ranks near the bottom at 90.5. Houston overcame a 19-point deficit to post a 104-93 victory in Salt Lake City earlier this season and handed the Jazz their worst home loss in the Utah era last season – 125-80, the fifth-worst beating in franchise history. Rookie point guard Trey Burke has provided the Jazz with a lift since returning from a broken finger and had a season-best 20 points in the win over the Suns.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (13-5): Star guard James Harden was back on his game with 31 points against the Spurs after having just nine points the previous night against Brooklyn in his return from a foot injury. The ailment had sapped Harden’s explosiveness – leading to a three-game absence – but he moved much better while playing 37 minutes in the intense contest. “I just have to have confidence,” Harden said after the outing in which he knocked down the tying 3-pointer during a game-ending 9-0 run. “Even though I haven’t played and missed a couple games, I have to make sure I get my teammates involved and make sure that when they look at me, they know that we’re ready to win this game.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (3-15): Utah has topped 100 points in consecutive games after reaching the figure just once over its first 16 outings. The improved offense has come under the direction of Burke, who missed the first 12 games and his absence left the Jazz without a bona fide point guard. Veteran forward Marvin Williams also has provided a boost and has scored 14 or more points in six of his last seven appearances despite playing with a broken nose.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston has won the last four meetings and eight of the past 12.

2. Burke went 4-of-6 from 3-point range Saturday and is averaging 15.7 points over the past three games.

3. Rockets C Dwight Howard has scored 15 points or fewer in five consecutive games while averaging 12.4 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Rockets 115, Jazz 104