Preview: Rockets at Jazz

The Houston Rockets look to make it two straight victories to open the season when they visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Rockets cruised to a 108-90 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in their opener and guard James Harden looked in midseason form with 32 points and six assists. Utah is looking to move on from a dreadful season under the leadership of new head coach Quin Snyder.

Utah hired Snyder because the organization sees him as someone who can develop players and help them grow. There certainly is a lot of that to do after the Jazz had the worst record (25-57) in the Western Conference last season. Among the newcomers are forward Trevor Booker and rookie guard Dante Exum, the fifth pick in the NBA draft, and Utah is also banking on improvement from second-year point guard Trey Burke.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (1-0): Forward Trevor Ariza was signed to replace the departed Chandler Parsons, and he shot well from long-range in his Houston debut. Ariza, who scored 16 points, made 5-of-8 3-pointers to help spread the floor for Harden as Houston was 12-of-29 overall from behind the arc. The 10-year veteran had the best season of his career for Washington last year – averaging 14.4 points and shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range – and the Rockets feel he will mesh well with Harden and center Dwight Howard.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (2013-14: 25-57): Utah retained forward Gordon Hayward by matching a four-year, $63 million deal offer he received from Charlotte. The Jazz are hoping Hayward will raise his play and also hope to see heavy improvement from frontcourt players Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter. “A lot of people probably don’t think we’re going to be that good,” Favors told reporters. “I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets went 2-1 against the Jazz last season, including a 124-86 win at Utah.

2. Utah picked up F Jordan Hamilton off waivers Monday.

3. PF Terrence Jones (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Howard (13 points, 11 rebounds) each had double-doubles in Houston’s opener.

PREDICTION: Rockets 118, Jazz 107