Preview: Rockets at Jazz

The Houston Rockets take aim at the NBA record for most consecutive games with at least 10 3-point baskets when they visit the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Rockets' streak of 16 such outings matches the mark established last season by the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Houston knocked down 17 3-pointers and set a season-best for points in Sunday's 130-114 road trouncing of the Portland Trail Blazers. Star point guard James Harden contributed 38 points and 10 assists for his seventh consecutive double-double and 14th overall this season. Utah possesses a three-game winning streak after Monday's 112-103 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and leads the NBA in scoring defense at 93.4 points per game. Point guard George Hill recorded 24 points and eight rebounds against Minnesota and is averaging 23 points during the winning streak after missing eight consecutive games with a sprained right thumb.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBATV, ROOT (Houston, Utah)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (11-6): Harden has been superb with season averages of 28.9 points and an NBA-leading 12.2 assists and now shooting guard Eric Gordon is beginning to find the range. Gordon knocked down six 3-pointers while scoring 26 points against Portland and he made 10 3-pointers over Houston's last two games. "I just got off to a great start," Gordon told reporters after his big outing. "I know when I get off to a great start, everything comes easier and more comfortable."

ABOUT THE JAZZ (10-8): Center Rudy Gobert was spectacular with 16 points, a season-best 17 rebounds and three blocked shots in the victory over the Timberwolves. The double-double was Gobert's 10th of the season and he has been a big factor in Utah's success over the first 18 games of the season. "We're very confident," Gobert said during the postgame television interview. "The main thing for us is to do it every game and make sure we play defense every game. If we do that, we're going to be in position to win every game."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won four of the past six meetings, including a 111-102 victory Nov. 19 behind 31 points and 10 assists from Harden.

2. Utah SF Gordon Hayward scored 24 points against the Timberwolves for his fourth consecutive 20-point outing.

3. Houston G Patrick Beverley is just 2-of-10 shooting over the past two contests.

PREDICTION: Rockets 105, Jazz 98