Gobert’s big night helps Jazz beat Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert cares about rebounding. The second-year center from France also cares about scoring, blocking shots and affecting opposing offenses.

His caring was on display on Thursday against the Houston Rockets, as Gobert finished with 19 points and 22 rebounds in a wire-to-wire 109-91 Jazz victory over the Houston Rockets.

Six Jazz players finished in double figures, with forward Gordon Hayward leading all scorers with 29 points. He had missing an 87-82 win over New York Tuesday with lower back stiffness.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said his team’s offensive performance was focused and crisp.

“I thought our spacing was so much better (than in a win Tuesday against New York),” he said. “It’s something we’ve been talking about, talking about. I think our guys were just focused on helping each other.”

Gobert posted a double-double in the first quarter with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and he finished with four blocked shots.

Gobert briefly flirted with breaking Utah’s franchise record of 27 rebounds in a game, set by Truck Robinson. With the strong start, he said it was hard not to pay attention to the stats.

“I‘m aware of (records),” he said. “I don’t think about it when I‘m playing, but, of course, when I come out of the game, I see the stats. When I‘m on the court, I don’t really think about how many rebounds I have.”

Utah guard Rodney Hood scored 20 points, and three other players finished with 10 points apiece for the Jazz (28-36). Utah, which has its first four-game winning streak of the season, improved to 9-2 since the All-Star break.

Guard Corey Brewer led the Rockets (43-22) with 25 points. Guard James Harden added 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds, but he hit only three of 13 shots from the field. Houston forward Donatas Motiejunas scored 13 points, and forward Terrence Jones added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Harden struggled from the field, making just 3 of 13 shots from the field. He also finished 0 of 5 from three-point range.

He said he simply didn’t have a good shooting night.

“I am not worried about myself; it is just the small things, I think,” he said. “If we rebound the basketball, I think most of these games we got out rebounded by a large margin. If we rebound the basketball, my rhythm will come.”

Houston shot just 21.9 percent (7 for 32) from 3-point range and 43 percent from the floor overall. Utah hit 47.8 percent of its field-goal attempts, including 11 of 33 3-point tries.

Rockets coach Kevin McHale said his team was outplayed.

“They blocked 10 shots, they just dominated the paint, so it didn’t matter what we did,” he said. “We couldn’t make a jump shot for a while there, and that was all we had because they just dominated the paint. Our bigs didn’t move too well to try and get open when Gobert was controlling the paint. They beat the hell out of us and there’s nothing else you can say.”

The Jazz outrebounded the Rockets 57-37, and held a 22-8 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Utah opened the game with a 7-0 lead, punctuated by a Hood 3-pointer. The Jazz were on top 28-23 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets pulled within 36-34 in the second quarter, but Utah went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:20 of the second quarter to take a 53-43 halftime lead.

Utah’s lead expanded to as many as 22 points in the third quarter, forcing McHale to call a timeout. The Jazz led 82-65 entering the fourth after outscoring the Rockets 29-22 in the third.

Snyder was called for a technical foul in the second quarter, when guard Dante Exum was whistled for a blocking foul as he attempted to defend against Harden.

Houston guard Patrick Beverley received a technical foul in the third quarter on a disputed foul.

NOTES: The Rockets fell to 1-2 on their current road trip. ... Houston entered Salt Lake City on the second game of a back-to-back, falling 105-100 to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Rockets had a team-high 44 defensive rebounds at Portland. ... This is the second time this season that Houston came to Utah on the second game of a back-to-back. The first time, on Oct. 29, the Rockets walked away with a 104-93 victory. ... Houston G James Harden ranks second in the league in assists among non-point guards, averaging 7.1 assists per game. ... Jazz F Trevor Booker played with Rockets F Trevor Ariza for two seasons with the Washington Wizards (2012-14).