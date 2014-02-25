Preview: Rockets at Kings

The Houston Rockets will attempt to solve Sacramento and earn a split of the season series with the host Kings when the teams square off Tuesday. Sacramento won the first two meetings of the season before Houston stormed to a 119-98 victory on Jan. 22. The Rockets are soaring with nine victories in their last 10 games while the Kings remain one of the worst teams in the Western Conference despite winning their last two games.

Houston is 2-1 on a five-game road swing through the West after recording an impressive 115-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The comeback from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit reminded guard Patrick Beverley of how different the Rockets are compared to the team that lost twice to the Kings in December. “If this was 30 games ago, I think we would have lost by 15 or 16 points,” Beverley said afterward. “The character that we’ve shown throughout the whole season – fighting through adversity, getting better every day in practice, standing together no matter what, winning on the road – all that comes into play and (shows) why we’re a different team than we were 20-30 games ago.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (38-18): One of the more stunning aspects of Houston’s win over Phoenix was that it was Beverley who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 34.3 seconds left and not All-Star guard James Harden. That was just fine with Harden, who scored 23 points while playing through an elbow injury. “The more guys we can have confident in end-of-game situations like that, the more guys will step up and get it done,” Harden said. Beverley scored 12 of his 20 points in the final quarter to engineer Houston’s comeback.

ABOUT THE KINGS (20-36): Sacramento is the only team in the NBA with three players averaging 20 or more points and each member of the trio had a huge outing in Sunday’s victory over the Denver Nuggets. Point guard Isaiah Thomas had 33 points, forward Rudy Gay added 32 points and 11 rebounds and center DeMarcus Cousins contributed 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots. It was the first time since Jan. 13, 1996 that the Kings had three different players – Mitch Richmond (32), Walt Williams (26) and Brian Grant (25) did it against the New York Knicks 18 years ago – score 25 or more points in the same contest.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston has won 10 of the past 14 meetings despite this season’s two losses.

2. Harden is averaging 29 points against the Kings this season, topped by a 38-point effort in a loss on Dec. 31.

3. Sacramento SG Ben MeLemore is averaging just 5.3 points on 7-of-25 shooting over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 109, Kings 104