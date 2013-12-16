(Updated: CHANGES Sacramento run to 12-2 in Para 4)

Kings 106, Rockets 91: Rudy Gay scored 26 points as host Sacramento breezed past Houston.

DeMarcus Cousins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Thomas finished with 19 points and eight assists. Derrick Williams chipped in 11 points in a reserve role for the Kings, who held the Rockets under 100 points for the first time in the last nine meetings.

James Harden paced Houston with 25 points before departing midway through the fourth due to an ankle injury suffered in the third quarter. Chandler Parsons scored 19 points and Dwight Howard had 13 points and 10 boards as the Rockets finished their three-game road trip at 1-2.

Thomas had a four-point play to highlight a 12-2 run in the second quarter as Sacramento took a 57-49 lead into halftime. Harden, who scored 17 points in the first half, nailed a 3-pointer early in the third to help the Rockets get back within two, but Cousins and Gay had four points apiece in a 10-0 burst that made it 73-61 midway through the stanza.

Houston, which was a woeful 22-of-38 from the line, never got any closer than six points in the fourth and fell behind by 13 when Gay nailed a 17-footer with just over seven minutes left. Aaron Brooks took over for Harden and scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to threaten the Kings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Harden twisted his left ankle in the third quarter and then shot - and made - two free throws while standing on one foot. ... Rockets G Jeremy Lin sat due to back spasms while C Omer Asik missed his sixth straight game due to a bruised right thigh. ... F Travis Outlaw had eight points and seven rebounds off the bench for Sacramento.