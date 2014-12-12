Harden’s OT explosion pushes Rockets past Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Kevin McHale plopped himself into a chair outside the Houston Rockets’ locker room, looked at the official score sheet and smiled as he shook his head. Having a player like James Harden on the team can do that for a coach.

“That,” McHale said, “was pretty amazing.”

Harden left his coach more than impressed Thursday by scoring 12 of his 44 points in overtime, including the first nine, and Houston escaped with a 113-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena.

The NBA’s leading scorer, Harden finished with 33 points after halftime, collected his ninth 30-point effort of the season and fell two points shy of his career high.

“We wanted to attack,” McHale said of his team’s 18-point overtime. “James played downhill and got to the hoop. He made big shots at the end of regulation and then in overtime. He just took over.”

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Kings

Harden lifted his scoring average to 26.4 points per contest and singlehandedly turned the game in Houston’s favor in the extra session. He made four of his five shots in the extra session, including his only 3-point try, and he knocked down two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to put the contest out of reach.

He shot 14-for-32 overall, made three of the Rockets’ 15 3-pointers, contributed eight assists and played nearly 48 minutes. Houston (17-5) avoided its second two-game losing streak of the season.

“I knew I had a lot left,” Harden said of the overtime. “It was definitely a tough game. They fought hard, but we had the same energy.”

Forward Trevor Ariza had 15 points, and guard Patrick Beverley had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Houston. Forward Donatas Motiejunas added 14 points and guard Jason Terry 13 for the Rockets, who fell behind 18-7 in the first quarter and didn’t lead until guard Troy Daniels’ 3-pointer put them ahead 80-78 with 6:46 to go in regulation.

Guard Darren Collison had 24 points and seven assists, and guard Ben McLemore scored 21 points for Sacramento (11-12), which fell below .500 for the first time this season. The Kings lost for the seventh time in nine games overall and are 2-5 during an 11-game stretch in which they play 10 at home. They dropped the past two after leading by double-digits in the second half.

“It was very similar to the game we just came off of,” Kings coach Michael Malone said, referring to his team’s 98-95 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. “You’re up and you control the game, then there’s your execution or lack thereof and your inability to value the basketball.”

Sacramento again played without center DeMarcus Cousins, who sat out his seventh straight game due to viral meningitis. Without him, the Kings turned over the ball 22 times, including seven times combined in the fourth quarter and overtime. Collison finished with six turnovers.

“It’s a bump in the road for us,” Collison said. “It’s something we’ve got to learn from.”

Rockets center Dwight Howard missed his 11th straight game because of right knee tendinitis. Without him, the Rockets are 8-3. Howard told reporters at Thursday’s shootaround that expects to play in Saturday’s home against the Denver Nuggets.

Forward Derrick Williams scored 17 points for Sacramento, and his 3-pointer from the wing broke a 90-90 tie with 1:32 left in regulation. Forward Jason Thompson hit two free throws on the ensuing position, putting Sacramento ahead 95-90 with 57 seconds left.

Ariza hit two free throws on Houston’s next possession, and Harden connected from 26 feet on the right wing arc with 20.1 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Harden then scored on a driving layup, knocked down another 3-pointer from the wing and made two more layups during a 9-1 Houston run to start overtime.

Sacramento forward Jason Thompson finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Kings forward Rudy Gay finished with 13 points but made just four of 18 shots from the floor.

NOTES: Rockets F James Harden has averaged 35 points per game in his past five contests against the Kings. He played Thursday after back spasms plagued him Wednesday during Houston’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. ... Sacramento Kings C DeMarcus Cousins (viral meningitis) missed his career-high seventh straight game. Cousins missed six straight contests last January. ... Rockets C Dwight Howard missed his 11th straight contest, continuing the longest streak of absences in his 10-year career. Howard, 29, and in his 11th season, started his career with a consecutive games streak of 351. ... Without Cousins in the lineup, Kings F Rudy Gay was averaging 22.6 points per game and had lifted his scoring average a half-point to 21.6 points a game. The King played their ninth straight game without having Gay and Cousins on the court together; Gay missed two games before Cousins’ illness.