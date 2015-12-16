Kings, minus Rondo, knock off Rockets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A little more than a quarter into his first full season coaching the Sacramento Kings, George Karl has seen enough to know at least one thing.

“What can I tell you?” he said. “I have a crazy team, and I‘m kind of a crazy guy, so ...”

So it was that the Kings played without their starting point guard and NBA assists leader, turned over the ball more than two dozen times without him, and still ended a nearly two-year stretch of misery against the Houston Rockets with a 107-97 victory at Sleep Train Arena on Tuesday night.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever won a game where my team gave up (almost) 30 turnovers,” Karl said. “Fortunately, we forced a lot of turnovers ourselves, and our turnovers didn’t turn into a lot of points.”

With point guard Rajon Rondo out because of a one-game suspension, the Kings (10-15) turned over the ball a season-worst 29 times. However, they still beat Houston for the first in nine games since Dec. 31, 2013, primarily because Houston converted those turnovers into only 29 points.

Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and point guard Darren Collison made up for Rondo’s absence with 14 points and 13 assists.

Rondo, the NBA’s assist leader at 11.0 per game, missed the game after for hurling gay slurs at referee Bill Kennedy during a game against the Boston Celtics in Mexico City on Dec. 3.

“We know what kind of player Rondo is, but when somebody goes down, you’ve still gotta win games,” Kings forward Rudy Gay said. “Darren did a good job setting the pace for this game.”

Collison started for only the third time all season and played a season-high 41 minutes. He produced four assists in the game’s first three minutes and six in the first 12. His 13 assists were a season high.

Guard James Harden scored 33 points to pace the Rockets (12-14), who have lost the opening two games of a three-game road trip. Harden has scored at least 30 points in his past six visits to Sacramento.

Guards Jason Terry and Patrick Beverley each scored 14 points for the Rockets, who fell behind by 16 points in the third quarter but closed the gap to 82-74 entering the final period with most of their reserve unit on the floor.

“(The Kings) came out in the third quarter and got open looks, and the message is that lot of players on this team are champing for playing time, and we’re going to go with the guys that go after it,” Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

Houston’s rally fizzled when Sacramento opened the final quarter with a 11-4 run for a 93-78 lead.

“Whatever it was, we need to play harder,” Harden said. “We need to figure it out. That’s what (Bickerstaff) was trying to make, that’s the type of message he was trying to send.”

Sacramento forward Omri Casspi scored 19 points and added six assists and six assists as the Kings won their third straight to match their longest win streak of the season. They also beat the Rockets for only the fifth time in 21 games since April 12, 2010.

Kings forward Rudy Gay added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and he threw down a dunk over Beverley off a fastbreak with less than two minutes left that sealed the contest. However, Karl said after the game he was more impressed with Gay’s performance on the defensive end, where Gay compiled six steals and helped contain Houston forward Trevor Ariza to 10 points.

“His defense over the past five or six games has really improved,” Karl said.

As expected, both teams got up and down the court, and the pace was frenetic.

The Kings, the third-highest scoring team in the league (105 points per game) sprinted to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, then put together a 13-2 run late in the first half against the NBA’s fourth-worst defense (107.1).

The Rockets, the NBA’s fourth-ranked offense (104.1), used their own 13-2 run to erase that first-quarter deficit. They scored 19 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes of the third quarter against the league’s second-worst defense (107.7) to reduce a 15-point deficit to eight points entering the final period.

NOTES: Kings G Rajon Rondo issued another apology to referee Bill Kennedy for hurling gay slurs toward him after being ejected from a game against Boston on Dec. 3. “I want to be clear, from the bottom of my heart, that I am truly sorry for what I said to Bill,” Rondo said in a statement posted on the team’s website Tuesday, a day after he addressed the suspension in questionable fashion on Twitter. “There is no place on or off the court for language that disrespects anyone’s sexual orientation. This is not who I am or what I believe, and I will strive every day to be a better person.” ... Rockets F Dwight Howard, the subject of trade rumors circulating on the Internet and social media, has played in both games of back-to-back contests three of the past four times Houston has had them. ... The Kings’ run of using the same lineup ended at a season-high four straight games because of Rondo’s suspension. They have used 13 starting lineups in 25 games. ... G James Harden has averaged 40.8 points in his past four games at Sacramento and 34.1 in his seven contests there as a Rocket.