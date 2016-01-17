Preview: Rockets at Lakers

The Houston Rockets saw their season-high, five-game winning streak come to a grinding halt last time out and could be without a few key players when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Rockets shot 35.1 percent and turned the ball over 19 times in a 91-77 loss to Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland on Friday.

“Tough pill to swallow,” Houston center Dwight Howard told reporters. “I don’t think we played our brand of basketball to compete with these guys. They’re a battle-tested team.” Howard (oblique strain), who has posted eight straight double-doubles, is questionable along with guard Patrick Beverley (ankle) to face the struggling Lakers. Los Angeles shot 34.4 percent from the field and was routed at Utah 109-82 on Saturday for its sixth loss in seven games as Kobe Bryant managed five points in 15 minutes. Lou Williams continued his strong run for the Lakers with 20 points, scoring at least 18 for the ninth time in 10 contests.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), TWC Sportsnet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (21-20): James Harden (27.6 points, 6.7 assists) must rebound from one of his worst performances of the season Friday as he went 2-of-10 from the field – 0-for-5 from beyond the arc – to score just 11. “Obviously, I didn’t play well,” Harden told reporters. “I didn’t make shots. They did a very good job at just being aggressive, trapping me, making me get off the ball.” Marcus Thornton (10.5 points) has struggled the last two games, going 3-of-16 from the field.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (9-33): The Lakers trailed by 14 at the end of one quarter and 24 at halftime Saturday as they dropped to 4-21 on the road before playing seven of the next nine at home. Bryant (team-high 16.7 points per game) has been bothered by shoulder and Achilles injuries and made 2-of-8 from the field Saturday while rookie guard D’Angelo Russell scored 13 points off the bench. Guard Jordan Clarkson was held to 10 points against Utah after scoring 40 combined in the previous two outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won five in a row at Los Angeles and seven of the last eight meetings overall – including a pair in December by 49 points combined.

2. Los Angeles F Larry Nance Jr. left Saturday’s game with a sore left knee and his status for Sunday is uncertain.

3. Houston SG K.J. McDaniels had four points and three rebounds in four minutes Friday after returning from a stint in the NBA Developmental League.

PREDICTION: Rockets 100, Lakers 92