Preview: Rockets at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers completed the Kobe Bryant era as one of the worst teams in the NBA and begin the regrouping process when they host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Bryant's season-long retirement party is now in the past as the Lakers aim to eventually become competitive again under first-year coach Luke Walton.

Los Angeles was a franchise-worst 17-65 last season and won just 65 total games over the past three seasons, so the coaching keys were given to the 36-year-old Walton, a former Lakers player and assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. "Luke's the kind of coach that you just don't want to disappoint," forward Larry Nance Jr. recently told reporters. "It sounds weird saying, but it's almost like a parent. They don't have to yell or scream or anything like that but just the fear of disappointing them is enough to give it your all." Houston underachieved last season with guard James Harden totally disinterested in playing alongside now-departed center Dwight Howard, and the club also has a new coach in Mike D'Antoni. "For me personally, it's like a fresh start," forward Trevor Ariza told reporters. "He is one of the coaches I've always wanted to play for throughout my career and never got an opportunity until now."

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (2015-16: 41-41): There will be less tension circulating with Howard gone and young Clint Capela (7.0 points, 6.4 rebounds) will be given the opportunity to be the new center. Houston added forward Ryan Anderson and guard Eric Gordon as free agents to provide scoring punch and also landed power forward Nene to provide interior depth. The main task of everyone is to mix well with Harden, who ranked second in the NBA in scoring (29.0) last season and could improve on that under D'Antoni's offensive-friendly system.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (2015-16: 17-65): Los Angeles added veterans in center Timofey Mozgov, forward Luol Deng and point guard Jose Calderon, but it will be the youngsters that determine whether the club can make a noticeable improvement. Second-year point guard D'Angelo Russell (13.2 points) experienced a star-crossed season as a rookie while young power forward Julius Randle (11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds) displayed that he's ready to take on a bigger role. Rookie small forward Brandon Ingram, the No. 2 overall pick from Duke, will come off the bench to start the season as Walton wants to bring him along slowly.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets won last season's three matchups by an average of 19 points and prevailed in each of the past five meetings.

2. Calderon (calf) and Mozgov (tailbone) are both probable for the opener.

3. Houston PG Patrick Beverley (knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss approximately 4-to-6 weeks.

PREDICTION: Rockets 126, Lakers 113