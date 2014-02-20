Rockets 134, Lakers 108: Dwight Howard made his return to Los Angeles and recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds as visiting Houston crushed the Lakers.

Howard, who was playing against the Lakers in Los Angeles for the first time since moving to the Rockets in free agency last summer, went 9-of-14 from the field in 28 minutes and blocked three shots. Fellow All-Star James Harden led Houston with 29 points and 11 assists while Chandler Parsons scored 18 points in the rout.

Wesley Johnson scored 24 points to pace the Lakers, who extended their franchise-record home losing streak to eight games. Kendall Marshall posted 20 points and 16 assists and Jodie Meeks returned from a five-game absence with 19 points for Los Angeles.

Howard scored the Rockets’ first six points, including a dunk that earned him a technical foul. Howard continued the dunk fest while an angry Lakers crowd rained down boos while the game was still close, but Parsons’ layup made it a 64-43 lead at the half and Houston was not challenged after the break.

Howard began joining in on the jeering with a smile on his face as the Rockets piled on, and his dunk midway through the third quarter pushed the lead to 81-55. Harden buried four 3-pointers in the final 4:13 of the third quarter to spread the lead to 104-75 entering the fourth as Houston cruised.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Lakers traded veteran G Steve Blake to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Gs MarShon Brooks and Kent Bazemore. … The Rockets’ 134 points marked a season high, eclipsing the previous mark of 126 on Jan. 20 against Portland. … Los Angeles G Steve Nash (back), C Pau Gasol (groin), F Nick Young (knee), G Kobe Bryant (knee) and F Xavier Henry (knee) all sat out.