Rockets rout Lakers, who lose Randle to broken leg

LOS ANGELES -- This wasn’t the way the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned starting the season. However, it suited center Dwight Howard and the Houston Rockets just fine.

Guard James Harden scored 32 points, leading the Rockets to a 108-90 rout of the Lakers in the season opener for both clubs Tuesday night at Staples Center.

In addition to the blowout, the Lakers lost rookie forward Julius Randle to a broken right leg in the fourth quarter. Randle, who appeared to be injured after colliding with Houston rookie forward Tarik Black under the basket, will be evaluated by team physicians Wednesday.

Randle, who scored two points in 14 minutes, left the court on a stretcher. His departure left the Lakers in a somber mood.

“Julius had a great training camp, worked his butt off every game, had a really good preseason, and to get hurt in his first game, it’s heartbreaking, man,” Lakers forward Carlos Boozer said. “I feel bad for the kid.”

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Lakers

Houston forwards Trevor Ariza and Terrence Jones chipped in 16 points apiece, and Jones grabbed 13 rebounds. Howard added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“For me, it’s all about picking and choosing,” said Harden, who made seven of 17 field-goal attempts and three of six 3-pointers. “The big fellow (Howard) got it rolling. Trevor’s knocking down shots. I just blend in with them. That’s the beauty of this team. We’ve got a lot guys who can make plays and contribute.”

The Lakers weren’t as fortunate. Guard Kobe Bryant finished with team-high 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting in his first game since fracturing his left knee in December. Boozer had 17 points and seven rebounds. Reserve forward Ed Davis scored 11 points, but no one else managed double figures for the Lakers.

It was the first meeting between Bryant and Howard since the latter bolted the Lakers before the beginning of last season and joined the Rockets as a free agent. The friction between the two boiled over midway through the fourth quarter, when the two exchanged words after Howard was called for elbowing Bryant. They both received technical fouls on the play.

Bryant seemed to relish in the incident.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Bryant said. “It’s the game. An elbow is a part of the game. Trash talk is part of the game. I don’t know when the NBA became so sensitive. It’s all part of it.”

Howard, though, took a different route, refusing to address the altercation after the game.

“I‘m just happy we won the game,” said Howard, who was 3-for-5 from the floor and 7-for-16 from the free-throw line. “We came out as a team tonight, and James started out very strong to the season. Everybody went from there.”

The Rockets dictated for much of the contest, building a double-digit lead in the first quarter and coasting. They held a 62-45 advantage at intermission, with Harden scoring 22 points.

The Rockets’ 3-point shooting played a major factor in the first half. Houston converted eight of 16 first-half shots from behind the arc, while the Lakers managed two of five. On the night, Houston shot 42.5 percent overall, 41.4 percent from 3-point range. Los Angeles made 35.4 percent of its shots, including 30 percent from long distance.

Los Angeles opened the third quarter with a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to 66-59 after two free throws by center Jordan Hill. However, Harden delivered a three-point play and helped Houston regain control. The Rockets carried an 85-69 lead into the fourth quarter.

“It was a good test for us,” said Ariza, who hit five of his 10 shots from the field, including five of eight on 3-pointers. “We did things well we’ve been working on, but there are always things we could do better. I think in the third quarter we came out a little bit lackadaisical. (That is) something we’ve got to work on and do better tomorrow.”

NOTES: Houston took three of the four meetings against Los Angeles last season, averaging 130.6 points per game in the wins. The Rockets’ average margin of victory was 18.3 points. ... Lakers G Kobe Bryant, who began his 19th season, is tied with former Utah Jazz G John Stockton for the NBA record of most seasons played with one franchise. ... Lakers G Wayne Ellington (concussion), F Ryan Kelly (sore right hamstring), G Steve Nash (back) and Nick Young (torn ligament, right thumb) did not play. ... Rockets C Clint Capela missed the game with a groin injury. ... Both teams will play again Wednesday. Houston visits the Utah Jazz, while the Lakers head to Phoenix to face the Suns.