Howard-less Rockets roll past Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- With injured center Dwight Howard unavailable, guard James Harden became the center of the Houston Rockets’ universe.

Harden scored 37 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists, and the Rockets recorded a 99-87 victory over the Lakers at Staples Center.

Forward Josh Smith and guard Jason Terry finished with 11 points apiece, helping the Rockets (31-14) earn their second consecutive win.

“It’s my job to not only be a scorer but facilitator and make sure everybody is happy and make sure everybody is getting open shots,” said Harden, who shot 12-for-20 from the floor and connected on four of 11 from 3-point range. He also committed six turnovers.

Howard missed the game due to a right ankle sprain he sustained in Friday’s win at Phoenix. Rockets coach Kevin McHale wasn’t sure when Howard would return.

Regardless, McHale and his club weren’t hurt by the big man’s absence against the Lakers. Houston’s defense bottled up Los Angeles for much of the game and delivered a stronger presence.

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Lakers

“I thought our defense was pretty solid for the most part,” McHale said. “We made them work for stuff, and I thought that our defense has been slacking I’d say the last few weeks. We’ve been working at it, and I thought the last few nights it’s been getting better.”

Reserve forward Carlos Boozer had 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Lakers (12-33), who lost their season-high eighth game in a row. Guards Jeremy Lin and Wayne Ellington scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Lakers’ bench outscored the starters 49-38.

The Rockets took command in the opening period. They grabbed a 30-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter and never allowed their lead to dip under double figures the rest of the way.

The strong start set the tone.

“It helps everything, particularly our defensive mentality,” Harden said. “That’s something we preach every day. For us to come out (and hold the Lakers) 15 points in the first quarter and (21) in the second, each quarter we wanted to get better and hold them in the teens.”

The Rockets maintained a 52-36 cushion at the break. They used their 3-point shooting to build the lead. Houston connected on eight of 18 from behind the arc compared to 0-for-8 for Los Angeles before the break. The Rockets wound up hitting 13 of 44 (29.5 percent) of their 3-point attempts, while the Lakers made only one of 13 (7.7 percent).

The Rockets hit 48.8 percent (21 of 43) of their shots from the floor to only 36.4 percent (16 of 44) for the Lakers in the first half. Overall, Houston shot 43 percent (34 of 79) to 40.2 percent (35 of 87) for Los Angeles.

“I thought our pace and our running was much better early in the game,” McHale said.

Harden, who scored 13 points in the opening quarter, made eight of 10 attempts in the first half, including three of five from 3-point range.

Los Angeles didn’t help its cause, committing 21 turnovers on the night compared to 14 for Houston.

“I think our last four or five games we’ve had 20 or more,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “If we’re turning the ball over at that high of a rate, we’re not giving ourselves a chance. We’re battling, we’re playing hard, but when we turn the ball over like that, we’re just giving that team that many more opportunities.”

Los Angeles guard Nick Young, who did not play in the second half and managed just eight minutes overall, went scoreless for the first time since Feb. 24, 2013, when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers in a game against the New York Knicks. Young missed the only two shots he took in 17 minutes of that contest. He misfired on two attempts Sunday and committed three turnovers.

“It looked to me that he didn’t want to be here,” Scott said of Young. “I just felt with his body language that he didn’t want to play tonight, so I chose not to play him.”

Young left the locker room without speaking with the media.

NOTES: Lakers G Jordan Clarkson and C Tarik Black wheeled in baby strollers before the game. Coach Byron Scott ordered the pair to bring the strollers to each home game for the rest of the season as part of their rookie rituals. ... Rockets coach Kevin McHale on the play of star G James Harden: “He’s just been playing at a really, really high level,” McHale said. “Most players can’t reach that level.” ... Scott remains hopeful that a right rotator cuff tear won’t end G Kobe Bryant’s season. Bryant will be re-examined Monday and decide his next course of action. ... Houston hosts the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. ... The Washington Wizards visit the Lakers on Tuesday.