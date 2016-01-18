Harden, Rockets cruise past Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- For the third time this season, the Houston Rockets pounded the Los Angeles Lakers.

Guard James Harden scored 21 of his 31 points in the first half, leading the Rockets to a 112-95 rout Sunday night at Staples Center.

Harden, who played 27 minutes and rested in the fourth quarter, connected on 10 of 17 shots from the floor and made four of seven from 3-point range.

The Rockets (22-20) beat the Lakers (9-34) for their six consecutive time as Staples. Houston has captured eight of the teams’ past nine meetings, including each of the three this season by at least 14 points.

Defensive stops turned a three-point advantage at the break into a blowout in the second half Sunday.

“We had to lock them in on the defensive end,” said Harden, who also had five assists. “We knew, basically, we could get anything we wanted on the offensive end.”

Center Dwight Howard had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while forward Clint Capela added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Houston, which has won six of its past seven games. Forward Trevor Ariza chipped in 13 points, while guard Ty Lawson had 12 points.

“We attacked the basket,” said Howard, who helped the Rockets produce a 70-46 advantage on points in the paint. “When we attack, we make things happen. We have to continue to do a better job of attacking and putting teams on their heels.”

Guard Lou Williams scored 20 points to lead the Lakers, who dropped their third in a row and their seventh in eight games. Guard Jordan Clarkson contributed 16 points, and forward Julius Randle, who might have broken his nose, had 12 points and 11 boards. Guard D‘Angelo Russell also scored 12.

“We just didn’t defend in transition, didn’t get back,” said Randle, who will be re-examined Monday. “And on the offensive end, we were really stagnant.”

A 21-5 run to open the third quarter boosted the Rockets to an 81-62 cushion after a three-point play by Ariza, and Houston coasted the rest of the way.

“They got out early and jumped out on us. We didn’t respond,” Lakers forward Kobe Bryant said of his team’s third-quarter woes.

The Rockets outscored Los Angeles 34-18 in the third for a 94-75 advantage heading into the final quarter. Harden converted three of his 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the period.

“The first half, we allowed them to score too easily,” Harden said. “The third quarter, we turned it up. Got stops, made shots, and that was it.”

Houston led 60-57 at the half. Neither club led by more than six points in the opening two quarters. Both shot well, with the Lakers hitting 56.4 percent to 51.1 percent for the Rockets.

Overall, Houston outshot Los Angeles 48.4 percent to 45.1 percent.

The Lakers held a 36-32 lead after one quarter, making a sizzling 73.7 percent shooting compared to 57.7 percent for the Rockets. In the second half, though, the Rockets made it tougher, limiting them to 34.9 percent. Houston shot 45.7 percent after intermission.

“We started out kind of slow, but we kept building, we kept grinding and we caught up with them,” Rockets interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Defense was better in the second half. We got stops, and that makes our offense easier.”

Bryant, who scored five points, passed Jerry West’s career mark of 6,238 assists in the first quarter for second on the Lakers’ all-time list. Bryant finished with nine assists, giving him 6,244 overall. Earvin “Magic” Johnson is the franchise leader with 10,141 assists.

Houston guard Patrick Beverley did not play because of a left ankle sprain. Jason Terry replaced him in the starting lineup and scored two points.

NOTES: Lakers F Larry Nance Jr. sat out Sunday night due to a sore right knee. An MRI was negative and revealed no structural damage, coach Bryon Scott said. Nance initially had problems with his knee when the Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. He was forced out of Saturday’s defeat at the Utah Jazz less than three minutes into the game. Julius Randle started Sunday in Nance’s spot. ... Houston held Los Angeles under 100 points for the ninth time in the past 11 meetings, including each of the past six. ... The Rockets play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at Staples Center. ... The Lakers host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.