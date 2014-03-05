Preview: Rockets at Magic

The Houston Rockets hope to avoid a letdown Wednesday when they visit the Orlando Magic, who have been tough to beat on their home court the last 5 ½ weeks. The Rockets edged two-time defending champion Miami 106-103 at home Tuesday for their 12th victory in the last 14 contests and will try to improve on a 17-12 road record. Houston’s Dwight Howard had 22 points and 16 rebounds Tuesday and returns to play his former team, which has won seven of its last eight at home.

Howard, who spent his first eight seasons with the Magic before being traded, had 39 points and 16 rebounds with the Los Angeles Lakers in his first game back to Orlando last March. The All Star center had 20 points in the 98-88 victory over the Magic on Dec. 8 in Houston. Orlando is coming off a victory over Philadelphia on Sunday at home as Tobias Harris scored a career-best 31 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, SunSports (Miami)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (41-19): Howard and guard Jeremy Lin both played against Miami despite struggling with a sore back and forward Chandler Parsons returned after missing a game with flu. James Harden, who registered 27 points in the first game against Orlando, leads the team in scoring (24.4) and has dished out 23 assists combined in his last two outings. Howard is fourth in the league in rebounding (12.5) while the 6-9 Parsons contributes 16.6 points per game and shoots 38.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (19-43): Leading scorer Arron Afflalo (19.7) missed the last five games with a sprained ankle and Harris has stepped up, averaging 20.6 points in that span to raise his season mark to 14.9 per game. Afflalo and guard Jameer Nelson (sore right calf) are day-to-day and coach Jacque Vaughn continues to give his young players more playing time. “I think overall we’re headed in the right direction, so I think that’s the important thing,” Vaughn told the Orlando Sentinel. “Our young group is growing.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have the best record in the NBA (20-6) since the calendar turned to 2014.

2. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic has registered 28 double-doubles in the 44 games he has played this season – 12 in the last 16 contests.

3. Houston F Jordan Hamilton is averaging 11.3 points in four games since being acquired from Denver at the trade deadline.

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Rockets 98