Preview: Rockets at Magic

The Houston Rockets moved above .500 with a win on Monday and appear to be turning things around on both ends of the floor. The Rockets will look to post their fourth consecutive win when they visit the red-hot Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Houston is coming together amidst reports of dysfunction, specifically centered around center Dwight Howard. The former All-Star is averaging 15.7 points and 12.7 rebounds during the three-game winning streak and will get a battle from the player that replaced him in Orlando, Magic center Nikola Vucevic, on Wednesday. Vucevic posted 26 points on 13-of-19 shooting in his third straight 20-plus scoring game during a 107-99 victory at the New York Knicks on Monday. The Magic are averaging 105.4 points while winning four of the last five games and held the opposition under 100 points in each of those four victories.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, ROOT (Houston), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (15-14): James Harden’s level of play has steadily risen after a slow start, and the superstar put it all together with 36 points, seven assists and five rebounds on Monday. Harden is at his best when he attacks the paint, and he went 16-of-19 from the free-throw line in the win for his fourth straight game with 10 or more attempts. Houston finished November with eight losses in its last 11 games but turned that around completely with eight wins in the first 11 games this month.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (16-12): Vucevic serves as a rock in the middle of Orlando’s drive-and-kick offense and shot 50 percent or better from the field in each of the last eight games. “(Vucevic) was unstoppable down there,” Magic guard Evan Fournier told reporters. “I mean, he’s so gifted for a guy his size. Left hand, right hand … Vooch put on a show (against the Knicks).” Vucevic was limited to six points in 17 minutes before leaving with a knee injury that forced him to miss the next three games in a 119-114 overtime loss at Houston on Nov. 5.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rockets G Ty Lawson is expected to return Wednesday after serving a two-game suspension.

2. Magic G Elfrid Payton left Monday’s game with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday.

3. Houston has taken six of the last seven in the series, with the lone loss in that span coming at Orlando 120-113 last season.

PREDICTION: Magic 101, Rockets 95