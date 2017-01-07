Rockets top Magic for 7th straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Even on their off nights, the Houston Rockets are good enough to win now with their bombs-away style.

Ryan Anderson scored 19 points and Patrick Beverley and Eric Gordon each added 17 points, leading the Rockets to a 100-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night at Amway Arena.

"We didn't have our stuff, but we got it done," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We came out flat, but we found a way."

Houston made only 15 of 49 3-point shots (30.6 percent), but its defense and one hot-shooting burst carried the Rockets home after a lackluster first half. They appeared weary from an emotional win over Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

The Rockets (29-9) won their seventh consecutive game and their 18th of the last 20.

"We know we have something special going here," Anderson said. "We're an elite team now, and we have to start playing like it every night. We're confident that we can beat any team in the NBA. This is a fun way to play."

Anderson smoked his former team by hitting five 3-pointers in the third quarter, turning a nine-point deficit into a seven-point lead before the fourth quarter started. The Rockets never lost control after Anderson took control.

"That's just the way we play," said forward Trevor Ariza, who had 13 points and hit 3 of 8 3-pointers. "We line up and shoot the 3s. It's tough to win on the road in this league, but you have to do it even when you're not shooting well. You just keep shooting."

It was the 22nd game this season the Rockets made at least 15 3-pointers. They are on pace to set the an NBA record for 3-pointers taken and 3-pointers made. It's a style that is working just fine.

All-Star James Harden missed all eight of his 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and 10 assists.

The Magic (16-22) have lost four of their last five and are leaving Saturday on a five-game West Coast road trip.

Reserve D.J. Augustin led the Magic with 19 points, but 16 came in the second quarter. Aaron Gordon had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Elfrid Payton scored 12 points, and Nikola Vucevic had nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

"I thought we did a pretty good job handling them most of night, but Ryan Anderson got loose too much in the third quarter, and that's where the game was lost, the way that quarter started," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "They've got a unique style, and it works for them. They are an offensive machine."

Beverley opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and the Rockets were never seriously challenged again. Ariza hit a 3-pointer for the 95-87 advantage with 3:50 remaining.

"That's a difficult team to beat," Orlando's Aaron Gordon said. "They have a lot of shooters on that team and everybody wants to shoot 3s. Their confidence is high."

The Rockets led 79-75 going into the fourth quarter. Anderson hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter, helping turn a 10-point halftime deficit into the four-point lead.

The Rockets scored 12 of the first 13 points of the second half, quickly erasing their first-half woes.

Augustin scored 16 points in the second quarter -- the most by a Magic player in any quarter this season -- to spark the 52-44 halftime advantage. Augustin hit 3 of 4 3-point shots in the quarter.

The Rockets took 26 3-pointers in the first half and hit just six. Harden missed all six of his 3-pointers before intermission. Eric Gordon made just two of his 11 3-pointers in those first two quarters.

The lead changed hands 11 times in the first half, but the Magic took control late in the second period, leading by as many as 10 points.

Reserve center Nikola Vucevic missed his first eight shots from the field but made his next three, giving him six points by halftime. The Magic dominated early around the basket, outscoring the Magic 30-16 from inside the lane.

NOTES: Magic G Evan Fournier was back in the starting lineup after playing as a reserve on Wednesday and sitting out the previous five games with a sore right heel. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverly stayed in the starting lineup despite a sprained right wrist. Beverly played in Thursday night's victory over Oklahoma City but was wincing in pain at times. "Man, it hurt everywhere, every time I dribbled or rebounded," he said after the game Thursday. "But I fought through it." ... The Rockets, who beat the Thunder in Houston, came into Friday with an 8-0 record this season on the second half of back-to-back games but lost the last two seasons in their only Orlando appearances. They also came into Friday with an 8-2 record in games decided by four points or less, a big improvement over last season when they were 11-10. ... This was the first time that Houston F Chinanu Onuaku faced his older brother -- Magic C Arinze Onuaku -- in organized basketball. Arinze played in eight games this season. Chinanu played in only one and was just recalled from the D-League earlier this week.